Rec links 1/27/22

Chinese watchmaker competes with the Swiss, and wins: China International Great Art or CIGA Design was founded in Shenzhen in 2013, and has become the first Chinese brand to win a Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève, reports the New York Times.

Crackdowns and common prosperity: “China will pick up the pace in ‘perfecting’ legal rules against unfair competition among companies,” according to a market watchdog official cited by Reuters. The focus will be on “the platform economy, technological innovation, information security and livelihoods.”

China has released the Indian teen who went missing last week in the two countries’ disputed Himalayan border. He had been captured by the PLA. “Thursday’s announcement from China came after India’s defense ministry said last week it had contacted China to request that it locate and return a 17-year-old Indian, Miram Tarom,” reports Al Jazeera.

Australian prime minister loses WeChat account because of incompetence, CCP is blamed: “Scott Morrison lost control of his account, but analysts dispute claims Beijing was involved,” says the BBC.

New mRNA vaccine trials to proceed in China: “China’s Walvax Biotechnology has recruited most of the 28,000 participants needed for a large clinical trial of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate, a senior company official said on Thursday,” per Reuters.

