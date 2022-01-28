01.28.22 A.M. other links

  • Troubled real estate developer Shimao Group will sell its Hyatt Hotel on Shanghai’s prestigious Bund riverfront to a state-owned enterprise. Shimao says the property and hotel are worth 5.6 billion yuan ($880 million), but Shimao has 3.55 billion yuan ($558 million) of debt on the project.
  • COVID fortunes: Shenzhen Kangtai Biological announced estimated profits for 2021 of 1.2 to 1.4 billion yuan ($189 to 220 million), a year-on-year increase of 106.13% at the high end. Kangtai makes its own inactivated virus COVID-19 vaccine and has the exclusive right to manufacture the Oxford–AstraZeneca shot in China.

Beijing throws weight behind Moscow

In a phone conversation yesterday with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 offered support for Russia’s posture on Ukraine: “Russia’s legitimate security concerns should be taken seriously and addressed,” he said.

