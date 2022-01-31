01.31.22 A.M. other links
- Chinese people bought lottery tickets worth 373.2 billion yuan ($58.6 billion) in 2021 according to the Ministry of Finance, an increase of 11.8% year-on-year. (All lotteries in China are run by government departments.)
- Chili peppers are super expensive this year: Zunyi, Guizhou Province, has the largest wholesale chili market in China. CCTV reports that price increases at Chinese New Year are usually about 20% because of increased demand, but this year red peppers are up by about 50%, mainly because of inclement weather.
What else you need to know
- Popular gay dating app Grindr has been removed from app stores in China, the latest victim of internet regulators’ purge of all content that does not sing the Party tune.
- Anti-monopoly crackdown coming for Big Pharma: The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced a campaign against “unfair competition…and unfair competitive acts, such as commercial bribery.”
The BIGGER Picture
Media freedom in China declining at ‘breakneck speed’
Released today, the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China’s latest working conditions report “finds the foreign press corps is facing unprecedented hurdles covering China as a result of the government’s efforts to block and discredit independent reporting.”