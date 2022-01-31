Links for Monday, January 31, 2022
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- Chinese people bought lottery tickets worth 373.2 billion yuan ($58.6 billion) in 2021 according to the Ministry of Finance, an increase of 11.8% year-on-year. (All lotteries in China are run by government departments.)
- Chili peppers are super expensive this year: Zunyi, Guizhou Province, has the largest wholesale chili market in China. CCTV reports that price increases at Chinese New Year are usually about 20% because of increased demand, but this year, red peppers are up by about 50%, mainly because of inclement weather.
- Anti-monopoly crackdown coming for Big Pharma: The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology announced a campaign against “unfair competition…and unfair competitive acts, such as commercial bribery.”
Additional business and technology links:
Chinese EVs, built in Brazil
China’s Great Wall says will invest $1.9 bln in Brazil over next decade / Reuters
“China’s Great Wall Motor said on Friday it will invest 11.5 billion yuan ($1.81 billion) over the next decade to build electric vehicles in Brazil where its has taken over a factory from Daimler AG.”
Xiamen deletes pilot property tax announcement
Xiamen announces pilot property tax, then takes it back / Caixin (paywall)
The government of Xiamen said in an article released on Friday that it was preparing to launch a pilot property tax, before being quickly deleted.
F.C.C. revokes China Unicom license
F.C.C. revokes the ability of China Unicom to operate in the U.S. / NYT (paywall)
In a unanimous vote, the F.C.C. revoked the license for the American subsidiary of China Unicom over national security concerns and accused the company of misleading the agency and Congress.
Huawei sues Sweden over banned 5G tech
Huawei takes Sweden to court after Nordic country bans Chinese tech giant’s 5G products / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
“Huawei Technologies Co. said on Sunday it has initiated arbitration proceedings against Sweden under the World Bank Group after the Nordic country banned the Chinese tech giant from rolling out its 5G products.”
Weibo to enforce CCTV broadcasting rights for Games
China’s Weibo warns users about posting Winter Olympics content / Reuters
“Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter, sent out messages to its users on Friday warning them against posting any content from the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics that belonged to broadcast rights holders or risk being blocked.”
Chinese ski hub faces a mountain of debt
Chinese ski hub buried in debt after Olympics building spree / FT (paywall)
Chongli County is facing severe money problems after a debt-fueled spending spree to prepare for the Olympics, in addition to heavy blows from China’s crackdown on the property sector and tough COVID measures.
Depreciating EVs
Why electric vehicles have trouble retaining their value in China / Caixin (paywall)
“In China, EVs don’t hold on to their value as well as their conventional peers because of the unpredictable way their batteries degrade and because of how China’s early subsidy regime has led carmakers to price models higher than they were probably worth. It’s a situation that has led some companies to try out costly and unsustainable buyback programs.”
Tesla expands car karaoke features in China
Tesla is selling a microphone for in-car karaoke, but only in China / TechCrunch
TeslaMic, a new microphone feature for in-car karaoke, is only available in China at the moment.
Steel officials get jail time for fake air pollution data
China jails almost 50 steel executives for faking emissions data / Bloomberg (paywall)
China will jail 47 steel company officials and has fined two of four mills in Tangshan City for faking air pollution data, as Beijing toughens up on firms that break environmental rules.
AstraZeneca gets summoned over fraud
China summons AstraZeneca over probe in altered test results / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese officials summoned AstraZeneca Plc executives in their investigation into alleged tampering by company employees of tumor patients’ gene-testing results to fraudulently claim reimbursement from national healthcare insurance funds.”
AstraZeneca China summoned over suspected fraud / Reuters
Is China’s booming robotics industry a big bubble?
To cool down China’s overheated robotics industry, go back to the basics / TechCrunch (paywall)
As China’s robotics sector heats up, “investors and companies need to go back to business basics and resist the industry’s typical impatience for exits on both sides of the negotiation table.”
Another Macau gambling boss gets arrested
Macau arrests second junket boss on money laundering charges / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Macau Legend Development Ltd. said chief executive officer Weng Lin Chan has been detained by police, according to a statement Sunday from the listed hotel group.”
Has Macao junket operators’ luck run out? / Caixin (paywall)
Macau Legend says CEO resigns after arrest, shares plummet to record low / Reuters
Local governments face a bankrolling problem
China’s local governments are at risk of a Puerto Rico moment / Bloomberg (paywall)
Regional governments are strapped for cash, compounded by China’s tax reform policies and property woes.
China moves toward blockchain tech, power trading
China picks cities, entities to take part in blockchain trials / Bloomberg (paywall)
China aims to launch a nationwide power market by 2025 / Bloomberg (paywall)
China halts some Australian meat imports
China bans Australian meatworks at center of COVID outbreak / Bloomberg (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Olympics and COVID
Beijing Olympics’ COVID cases mounting at faster pace than Tokyo / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Beijing identified more than 100 coronavirus infections over the past three days among those in China for the Winter Olympics, taking the cumulative number of cases to 248 with four days to go before the opening ceremony.”
China reports 16 new COVID cases among Olympic athletes, teams / Bloomberg (paywall)
COVID cases mount as athletes, personnel arrive in Beijing / Reuters
Welcome to Beijing’s COVID Olympics: ‘The situation is going to be strict for a while’ / WSJ (paywall)
Hong Kong cuts quarantine down to 14 days for overseas travelers
Hong Kong cuts foreign arrival quarantine from 21 to 14 days / AP
Hong Kong’s hamster stores reopen after mass culling
Hong Kong allows hamster pet stores to resume business after COVID cull / Reuters
Shenzhen tightens up restrictions on travelers from Hong Kong
Shenzhen tightens entry rules on travelers from Hong Kong due to COVID concerns / Caixin (paywall)
“Starting Wednesday, travelers who enter Shenzhen from Hong Kong have to undergo a 14-day centralized quarantine upon arrival and spend another seven days at home for health observation, according to a Tuesday notice published by the Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission.”
China reports fresher air in 2021
China says average national smog levels down 9.1% in 2021 / Reuters
“Air pollution in 339 Chinese cities improved in 2021, with average concentrations of small, hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5 down 9.1% from a year earlier to 30 micrograms per cubic meter, official data showed on Monday.”
AI care in artificial wombs
Chinese scientists create AI nanny to look after babies in artificial womb / SCMP (paywall)
Researchers in Suzhou say they have “developed an artificial intelligence system that can monitor and take care of embryos as they grow into fetuses in an artificial womb environment.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Party propaganda for Chinese people
China’s Communist Party quietly inserts itself into everyday life / WSJ (paywall)
“A sprawling propaganda campaign that has gone virtually unnoticed outside the country is taking place in ‘civilization’ centers,” according to a new report by ChinaFile, an online magazine run by the New York–based nonprofit Asia Society.
Games talk
Ahead of Winter Olympics, Beijing moves to quash dissent / NYT (paywall)
“As athletes begin to arrive in China for the Olympics, the authorities are rounding up activists and shutting down social media accounts.”
Beijing Olympic villages open to COVID bubble, muted social media / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China says U.S. plans to pay athletes to ‘sabotage’ Beijing Games / Reuters
A very different Beijing Olympics / FT (paywall)
The FT editorial board writes that the Beijing Games bubble is “a partial metaphor for today’s China: one that has moved strongly away from engagement with the west, and especially from any idea of integrating into a western-led international order.”
Japan to speak on China’s human rights abuses before Games
Japan set to pass China human rights resolution before Olympics / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Japan’s parliament is set to pass a resolution expressing concern about Uyghur human rights as early as Tuesday, in a move likely to irritate China days before the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony.”
Peng Shuai T-shirts served up at the Australian Open
Where is Peng Shuai? Australian Open t-shirts grab attention / AP
Activists resumed giving away hundreds of T-shirts bearing the question “Where is Peng Shuai?” on the women’s final day at the Australian Open, after the shirts were allowed to continue as long as fans wearing them were not disruptive.
Peng Shuai T-shirt campaign resumes on finals day at Melbourne Park / Reuters
Hong Kong official resigns over COVID rule-breaking birthday bash
Hong Kong minister resigns after Omicron karaoke party scandal / FT (paywall)
Caspar Tsui, Hong Kong’s home affairs secretary, has resigned after attending a karaoke birthday party that violated the city’s zero-COVID measures.
Hong Kong home affairs chief resigns after COVID-hit birthday bash scandal / Reuters
Top Hong Kong official resigns over birthday party fiasco / AP
More on Hong Kong under the NSL
Religious groups call for amnesty for Hong Kongers charged under national security law / Reuters
Hong Kong leader delays filling post, raising questions about judiciary’s independence / Reuters
Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, has “left open for more than five months a seat on the panel that selects the city’s judges,” according to three lawyers familiar with the situation, raising questions over the city’s judicial autonomy.
Hong Kong university covers up Tiananmen crackdown memorial slogan / Reuters
China expands the mother tongue in Iraq
Chinese soft power in Iraq: Speak the language, get jobs / AP
China is expanding its Chinese-language programs in Iraq, in a bid to invest in local workers and strengthen China’s growing interests in the region.
A migrant worker, COVID, and China’s big inequality problem
Migrant worker’s tale of inequality grips China, then is erased / NYT (paywall)
“A man with COVID revealed a parallel universe to well-off Chinese and became a symbol of inequality. The government found him inconvenient to its narrative.”
Honduras sticks with Taiwan, Slovenia bends to China
New Honduran president drops push to ditch Taiwan for China / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“New Honduran President Xiomara Castro took office this week in a ceremony attended by Taiwanese Vice President Lai Ching-te, signaling that the Central American country will maintain its decades-old diplomatic relations with Taipei.”
Slovenia tries to head off row with Beijing over Taiwan office / SCMP (paywall)
“Slovenian officials have attempted to head off a potential dispute with China by clarifying that any Taiwanese diplomatic presence in the country will refer to ‘Taipei’ rather than ‘Taiwan.’”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
An ode to China’s old trains
The vanishing slow trains of China / FT (paywall)
“The time-honored ritual of a long, slow, train journey home for Chinese New Year is under threat — both from COVID restrictions and the rapid expansion of high-speed rail.”
Fleeing Hongkongers adjust to British life
Hong Kongers search for new lives in U.K. a year after visa rollout / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Esports hotels
China upgrades its internet cafes for esports gaming hotels, but they operate in a legal gray area / SCMP (paywall)
Dubbed “internet cafes with beds,” some hotels are designing their facilities around esports to win over young gamers spurned by China’s gaming crackdown.
China’s anti-graft documentary gets a bad review from Chinese netizens
Chinese documentary prompts rare criticism of Xi’s corruption crackdown / FT (paywall)
Zero Tolerance, a state-sponsored documentary series meant to rally support for China’s intensifying anti-graft campaign, has instead sparked a rare wave of criticism from Chinese social media users.
Another celebrity divorce
Hong Kong actress Angelababy and mainland Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming announce divorce / SCMP (paywall)
“Hong Kong actress and model Angelababy has divorced her husband of seven years, acclaimed mainland actor Huang Xiaoming, the former couple jointly announced on Friday.”
A family’s struggle with bipolar disorder
The life of a translator with bipolar disorder & his family / Pekingnology
Pekingnology translates a viral article published by Hangzhou Daily detailing a father’s emotional recount of living with his son’s bipolar disorder.