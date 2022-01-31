Rec links 1/31/22
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
When and how will the Biden administration make a proper China policy? First, it has to get past its infighting over trade policy. As Bob Davis reports at Politico, when it came to how to “confront America’s bizarre trade politics,” a “vague proposal was the only way that squabbling officials could come to a public consensus.” Separately, Axios has reported a previously undisclosed spat between U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and national security adviser Jake Sullivan last September, when Tai accused Sullivan of undermining him by prematurely announcing to the press that the Biden administration was considering additional tariffs on China — before Tai’s office had finished its review of trade policy.
Australia wants to join the EU at the WTO, as Europe seeks to challenge the legitimacy of China’s trade restrictions against Lithuania, per Reuters. “Australia has a substantial interest in the issues raised in the dispute brought by the European Union against China…and will request to join these consultations,” said trade minister Dan Tehan. The U.S. has also expressed support for the EU’s case, and the U.K. government has said it is taking a “close look,” according to Politico.
The UN rights chief can visit Xinjiang, “as long as she doesn’t do any investigating there,” the Washington Post reports. Beijing used the word “exchange” rather than “investigation” to describe the potential upcoming visit by Commissioner Michelle Bachelet, which might “go forward but only after the [Winter Olympic] Games have concluded, thereby delaying the release of a long-awaited U.N. report on alleged abuses in the region.” See also reports from the South China Morning Post and Reuters.
No “Taipei, China” in the opening ceremonies: “Taiwan’s Olympic contingent of 15 athletes will not participate in the opening or closing ceremonies of the Games kicking off in Beijing next week, Taiwanese authorities said Friday, amid concern that Beijing will use the events to assert its jurisdiction over the island,” Nikkei Asia reports.
Popular gay dating app Grindr has been removed from app stores in China, the latest victim of internet regulators’ purge of all content that does not sing the Party tune.