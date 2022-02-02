02.02.22 A.M. other links

Junyi Yang
  • Recruitment by short video: Video-sharing app Kuaishou (快手) — which is like TikTok but popular amongst rural and small city residents — just launched an in-app function to connect employers with job hunters. Most ads are seeking service workers and manual laborers.
  • Ecommerce titan JD.com is staying on the right side of the government in the Year of the Tiger by directing money to “common prosperity” programs: Founder Richard Liu (刘强东 Liú Qiángdōng) will donate $2.34 billion in stock to third-party foundations for education and environmental protection, the company announced.

What else you need to know

  • After a five-year decline, total shipments of Chinese smartphones rose 1.1% (to 329.3 million units) with shipments of Vivo phones leading the market. Huawei dropped out of China’s top five phone manufacturers as export restrictions disrupted production.
  • Lithium, a key ingredient for electric vehicle batteries, saw prices increase 419% last year reaching 275,000 yuan ($43,232) per ton. Two of China’s major lithium producers, Tianqi Lithium and Ganfeng Lithium, are expected to post 2021 profit gains of 1.8 billion yuan ($284 million) and 5.5 billion yuan ($864 million), respectively.————————————————

The BIGGER Picture

————————————————

Inside the Olympic Bubble

Much chatter has surrounded the Beijing Olympics and its “closed-loop” set-up for the Games. But what’s it really like in there? Our correspondent, Alessia Kaiser, is on the inside. Here’s what she found.

