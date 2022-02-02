Links for Wednesday, February 2, 2022
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- Recruitment by short video: Video-sharing app Kuaishou (快手) — which is like TikTok but popular among rural and small-city residents — just launched an in-app function to connect employers with job hunters. Most ads are seeking service workers and manual laborers.
- After a five-year decline, total shipments of Chinese smartphones rose 1.1% (to 329.3 million units) with shipments of Vivo phones leading the market. Huawei dropped out of China’s top five phone manufacturers as export restrictions disrupted production.
- Lithium, a key ingredient for electric vehicle batteries, saw prices increase 419% last year, reaching 275,000 yuan ($43,232) per ton. Two of China’s major lithium producers, Tianqi Lithium and Ganfeng Lithium, are expected to post 2021 profit gains of 1.8 billion yuan ($284 million) and 5.5 billion yuan ($864 million), respectively.
Additional business and technology links:
China skimped out on “Phase 1” trade deal, says U.S. official
“China has failed to meet its commitments under a two-year ‘Phase 1’ trade deal that expired at the end of 2021, said Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi on Tuesday.”
China’s state mouthpiece hits back at Zimbabwe abuse allegations
Xinhua joins the fight over allegations of labor and environmental abuses by Chinese companies in Zimbabwe / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“China’s state-run news agency Xinhua pushed back against a January 7th report in The Guardian (UK) newspaper that claimed the Chinese-owned Jinding mining company is requiring 50 families in rural Zimbabwe to move so as to make way for a granite polishing plant.”
Forest Cabin founder fails to cancel Chanel
A Chinese competitor tried to trigger a backlash against Chanel. It backfired. / WSJ (paywall)
Sun Laichun, the founder of Shanghai-based cosmetics maker Forest Cabin, unsuccessfully tried to incite public backlash after he took to Weibo to accuse Chanel SA of “appropriating” red camellias in their recent marketing campaign.
Coca-Cola, a big Olympics sponsor, has deep ties with China
Where Olympic sponsor Coca-Cola stands with China / WSJ (paywall)
“Coke grabbed a bigger piece of the sponsorship pie before the Beijing Games, but in the U.S. its expanded involvement is easy to miss.”
China moves to further dismantle Big Pharma
China to strengthen anti-monopoly efforts in pharma industry / Reuters
China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) announced it will toughen up on anti-monopoly practice in the pharmaceutical industry, after China announced regulatory guidelines to curb monopolies in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in November.
Luxury watches, made in China
The Chinese watch brand that beat the Swiss / NYT (paywall)
CIGA Design, a wristwatch manufacturer based in Shenzhen, stunned the industry after becoming the first Chinese brand to win a Grand Prix prize.
Macau casinos plunge 21% after junket boss arrests
Macau gaming revenue plunges after arrests of junket bosses / Bloomberg (paywall)
Chinese billionaires’ kids may soon inherit $1 trillion
China’s aging tycoons prepare to hand over $1 trillion to heirs / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The 80 or so richest Chinese billionaires on the Bloomberg index are, on average, in their mid-fifties. That suggests some could start handing over the reins to their successors in the next decade.”
Asia’s two biggest wealth hubs eye China’s tech billions
Singapore, Hong Kong vie for billionaires’ bucks / Caixin (paywall)
Hong Kong and Singapore, Asia’s rivaling wealth management hubs, are trying to lure in overseas family offices for China’s rapidly growing “tech rich” generation.
Swiss-based Energy Vault inks first deal in China
Energy Vault strikes deal to provide gravity storage in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
Energy Vault Inc., a developer of systems that store energy by elevating heavy objects, agreed to license its technology to Atlas Renewable for a project outside Shanghai.
Argentina signs on China tech for nuclear plant
China inks nuclear power plant deal with Argentina / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“State-owned China National Nuclear Corp. (CNNC) has signed a contract with Nucleoeléctrica Argentina S.A. to build the Atucha III nuclear project using China’s Hualong One technology in the South American country.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
China demand fuels illegal wildlife trade
Despite crackdown, ‘demand keeps China’ on wildlife smuggling map / SCMP (paywall)
“China will continue to be a major destination for the global illegal wildlife trade because of its demand for wildlife products, particularly for traditional Chinese medicine, according to The Hague-based Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC).”
Man-made Games snow
How to make snow for a Winter Olympics in a dry city / Sixth Tone
“All that’s needed is water, which is put through the snow cannons where the water combines with air to make snow. But different games require different snow densities,” says Wang Feiteng, a glacier researcher on the Olympics snow service team.
Hongkongers ditch their hamsters after COVID cull
Hong Kong hamster owners dump pets as health authorities proceed with cull over fears of animal-to-human transmission / SCMP (paywall)
“More than 100 hamsters were dumped by Hong Kong pet owners after the government announced a cull as a precaution against animal-to-human transmission of the coronavirus.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Zambian president vows not to favor Chinese funds in debt restructuring
Hichilema promises (again) not to favor Chinese creditors in Zambian debt restructuring / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“President Hakainde Hichilema restated his longstanding commitment to deal with all of Zambia’s creditors equally in a future debt restructuring deal and vowed not to give any preferential treatment to Chinese creditors.”
Opaque lending isn’t just a China problem
The hidden debt problem extends far beyond China / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“The global discussion of the growing debt crisis in some Global South countries has been frustratingly slanted around the assumption that Chinese lending is particularly opaque…the issue is the pretense — widespread in discussions of Chinese lending in Western capitals — that this secrecy is somehow unique to Chinese lending.”
Can Europe really challenge China in Africa?
EU hits hurdles in its plan to challenge China in Africa / Bloomberg (paywall)
EU to outline tech standards plan to counter China influence / FT (paywall)
China’s protest problem at the Olympics
Rule 50 on political protests a conundrum for athletes in Beijing / Reuters
“Athletes considering staging political protests during the Beijing 2022 Winter Games will have to negotiate the International Olympic Committee’s Rule 50 which originally banned such behavior but now offers more freedom.”
China can’t silence Olympic athletes / Foreign Policy
Zero COVID, the Olympics, and Xi’s gambits for power
Closed China: Why Xi Jinping is sticking with his zero-COVID policy / FT (paywall)
Xi bets on another successful Beijing Olympics to cement legacy / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
A New York Times journalist navigates the Games bubble
Inside Beijing’s Olympic bubble: Robots, swabs and a big gamble / NYT (paywall)
Hong Kong denies work visa to U.S. rights professor
U.S. human rights professor denied visa by Hong Kong immigration authorities for university teaching position / SCMP (paywall)
The Hong Kong government has rejected a visa application from Dr. Ryan Thoreson, an American law professor and a full-time researcher for the New York–based Human Rights Watch, to work full time at the University of Hong Kong (HKU).
#MeToo faces an uphill battle in China
‘A bed of nails’: China’s #MeToo accusers crushed by burden of proof and counterclaims / SCMP (paywall)
“Two Chinese women who claimed they were violated by powerful men were then sued by their alleged assailants for defamation… Activist warns Beijing’s crackdown on feminists in recent years, coupled with male-dominated power, may push more women to fight back against oppression.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Video of chained-up mother draws outcry in China
Video of mentally ill woman chained in shack stirs anger in China / NYT (paywall)
A brief video clip posted on Douyin of a mentally ill woman shackled to a wall went viral, sparking online outrage over the lack of mental health care in Chinese society.
Mother of eight found chained up in shed next to family home in Xuzhou / What’s on Weibo
In China, footage of a chained-up rural mother of eight draws outcry / WSJ (paywall)
On SupChina yesterday: Disturbing video of chained-up mother in rural China sparks outrage, calls for investigation.
Lunar New Year celebrations
On Lunar New Year, Chinese offer prayers at temples / AP
What is Lunar New Year? Traditions and celebrations for the Year of the Tiger. / Washington Post (paywall)
Art of the Tiger / World of Chinese
How depictions of tigers have changed over centuries in Chinese art.
Ready-made reunion dinners come into vogue in China / Reuters
In China, ready-made dishes or meals are growing in popularity as time-starved urban dwellers seek quick shortcuts for complicated traditional dishes.
China’s promising Olympians
Which Chinese athletes have a shot at gold at Beijing 2022? / Sixth Tone
Sixth Tone lists the top Chinese contenders at the Winter Olympics.
Chinese Wordle
Wordle-like games slowly gain traction on Chinese social media / Sixth Tone
“Wordle-like games have hit Chinese social media platforms over the past few weeks, which involve users guessing a traditional four-character Chinese idiom, or chengyu, in different formats.”