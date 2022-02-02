Rec links 2/2/22
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
“No reason for concern” over Ukraine, Beijing says: At the UN Security Council on January 31, China’s envoy, Zhāng Jūn 张军, downplayed the risk of war over Ukraine, and accused “the United States of obstructing efforts to resolve the crisis through dialogue,” the South China Morning Post reports. Meanwhile, Russia and China continue to solidify ties, and when Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 meet in Beijing on February 4, they “could sign more than 15 agreements…with lots of new deals being prepared in relation to natural gas,” per Reuters.
See also:
- In clash with U.S. over Ukraine, Putin has a lifeline from China / NYT (paywall)
- Beijing throws weight behind Moscow: China-Russia weekly update / SupChina
DJI and SMIC are facing a fresh wave of scrutiny from Republican senators, who are ramping up pressure on the Biden administration to further restrict the flow of sensitive technology between the U.S. and China. Though drone-maker DJI and top chipmaker SMIC are both on the U.S. blacklist, recent reports of DJI’s concealed Chinese state funding and dangerous loopholes that give SMIC access to U.S. items have reignited national security concerns that their technologies may be used to advance China’s government and military.
Team Taiwan will “cooperate” and attend the Beijing Olympics ceremonies after the I.O.C. told the Chinese Taipei Olympic Committee that it was required to participate, Reuters reports. The reversal came after Team Taiwan had said last Friday that it would not be attending, amid growing concerns that China would use the ceremonies to make claims over the island’s disputed sovereignty.
China is not happy with Japan’s stance on Uyghurs, after Japan’s lower house of parliament passed a motion challenging China’s human rights abuses just days before Beijing hosts the Winter Olympics, Reuters reports. The motion “is extremely vile in nature, as it disregards facts and truth,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhào Lìjiān 赵立坚 said, as per Bloomberg.
See also:
- As Beijing Olympics begin, exiled Uyghurs fight for families oppressed in China / LA Times
- A Uyghur gets death sentence, as China bans once OK’d books / AP
- Uyghurs jailed for religious ‘crimes’ believed to be in Xinjiang women’s prison / RFA
Ecommerce titan JD.com is staying on the right side of the government in the Year of the Tiger by directing money to “common prosperity” programs: Founder Richard Liu (刘强东 Liú Qiángdōng) will donate $2.34 billion in stock to third-party foundations for education and environmental protection, the company announced.