02.03.22 A.M. other links

02.03.22
- Electric car pioneer BYD reported a January sales total of 93,168 EVs, a year-on-year increase of more than 360%.
- Vladimir Putin gave an interview to Chinese state media before his Olympic visit to Beijing in which he said he expected China-Russia annual trade to reach $200 billion this year, up from $140 billion in 2021.
What else you need to know
- Volkswagen will build one million electric vehicles in 2023 at several plants throughout China, partnering with both the private company, Anhui Jianghuai, and state-owned auto manufacturers, including FAW Group and SAIC Motor.
- China is exporting its nuclear technology capabilities for the second time, as state-owned China National Nuclear Corp. (CNNC) signed a contract with Argentina to construct a nuclear power plant in the South American nation. The first was the K2 Hualong One Reactor in Pakistan.
The BIGGER Picture
Iraq got $10.5 billion in Chinese construction contracts
Countries in the Middle East, especially Iraq, are a new focus of investment under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.