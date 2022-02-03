02.03.22 A.M. other links

Junyi Yang
  • Electric car pioneer BYD reported a January sales total of 93,168 EVs, a year-on-year increase of more than 360%.
  • Vladimir Putin gave an interview to Chinese state media before his Olympic visit to Beijing in which he said he expected China-Russia annual trade to reach $200 billion this year, up from $140 billion in 2021.

What else you need to know

  • Volkswagen will build one million electric vehicles in 2023 at several plants throughout China, partnering with both the private company, Anhui Jianghuai, and state-owned auto manufacturers, including FAW Group and SAIC Motor.
  • China is exporting its nuclear technology capabilities for the second time, as state-owned China National Nuclear Corp. (CNNC) signed a contract with Argentina to construct a nuclear power plant in the South American nation. The first was the K2 Hualong One Reactor in Pakistan.

The BIGGER Picture

Iraq got $10.5 billion in Chinese construction contracts

Countries in the Middle East, especially Iraq, are a new focus of investment under China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

