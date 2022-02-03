Hip new restaurant chain COMMUNE closes a Series A funding

COMMUNE, a bar and restaurant chain, recently completed a several hundred million yuan Series A round led by reputable venture capital firm High Tide Capital and others, according to 36Kr.

  • Founded in 2016, COMMUNE combines a classy dining experience with a full self-service bar.
  • COMMUNE currently has nearly 100 stores across China, covering all the major cities like Beijing and Shanghai as well as the main provincial capitals.
  • The chain claims to target Chinese Gen Zs and the founding team consists of 20 members with extensive experience in the Chinese “night life.” COMMUNE is known as a “wine and dine museum.”

The context: More and more Chinese are looking for outside gatherings with a Western cultural flair. Last year, Helen’s, a Chinese version of an English pub, planned to IPO billed as “an offline social platform for young people.”

  • COMMUNE, too, is trying to draw young people into physical spaces, what Starbucks famously dubbed “the third place.” It is known for its open design, furniture that looks like a fancy club, great mood lighting, and music.
  • The bar boasts a rich collection of drinks from different countries, including Belgium, Germany, and Spain. It has a close relationship with the California brewery Stone Brewing.
  • COMMUNE is trying to accommodate two very different demographics, the night partiers and the casual lunch drinkers. Bar hours are thus notoriously long, 16-18 hours, serving from morning to evening.

The takeaway: The pandemic supercharged digital offerings from video-streaming to ecommerce, but it also spurred a renaissance in physical space. As older storefronts died, Chinese entrepreneurs capitalized on people’s desire to meet in real life by putting big money into interior design. The result: bookstore malls, modernized tea houses, and concept bars like COMMUNE.

