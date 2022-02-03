Links for Thursday, February 3, 2022
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- Electric car pioneer BYD reported a January sales total of 93,168 EVs, a year-on-year increase of more than 360%.
- Vladimir Putin gave an interview to Chinese state media before his Olympic visit to Beijing in which he said he expected China-Russia annual trade to reach $200 billion this year, up from $140 billion in 2021.
- Volkswagen will build 1 million electric vehicles in 2023 at several plants throughout China, partnering with both the private company Anhui Jianghuai and state-owned auto manufacturers, including FAW Group and SAIC Motor.
Click here to subscribe to SupChina A.M., which goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).
Additional business and technology links:
Olympics, tech, and state surveillance
China’s finely crafted web of digital surveillance for the Beijing Olympics has been years in the making / Washington Post (paywall)
“The Games are an opportunity for the government to upgrade already extensive tools to track and control the population.”
The vaguely dystopian technology fueling China’s Olympic Games / Rest of World
“From smart beds to catering robots, here are five technologies China is deploying at the Beijing Winter Olympics.”
See on SupChina yesterday: Beijing puts Chinese tech on display at Winter Olympics.
“Silence is violence” for Western firms at the Olympics
Beijing Olympics: The new front line in the U.S.-China cold war / FT (paywall)
“None of the 13 members of the International Olympic Committee’s top corporate sponsorship programme — which includes Coca-Cola, Visa, Intel, Airbnb, P&G, Allianz and Toyota — commented when asked how they viewed China’s treatment of the Uyghurs.”
“The silence underscores how U.S. companies are caught in the crosshairs as Washington and Beijing engage in a cold war that is creating complex faultlines for corporate America to navigate.”
The moral cost of doing business in China / WSJ (paywall)
Jillian Kay Melchior at the WSJ covers the findings on a new report released from the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation.
See a WSJ article from yesterday: Coke goes big on Olympics sponsorship in China. At home, not so much.
Tutoring crackdown consequences
China adds harsher penalties for illegal private tutoring / Caixin (paywall)
The turmoil following China’s crackdown on private tutoring / TechNode
TechNode reviews past reports on the struggle of Chinese edtech companies after Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on for-profit education companies last year.
EV maker Faraday Future in hot water over fake data
Troubled EV-maker Faraday Future punishes executives for releasing fake data before 2021 listing / Caixin (paywall)
“Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc., the embattled EV maker founded by controversial Chinese tycoon Jiǎ Yuètíng 贾跃亭, has admitted releasing inaccurate vehicle booking figures.”
China’s tourism industry makes a muted comeback
China’s decimated US$1.5 trillion tourism industry buckles under coronavirus pressure with no end in sight / SCMP (paywall)
Tourism in China only partially recovered last year, as COVID outbreaks and travel restrictions continue to throttle the industry. According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism:
- Tourists in China took 3.25 billion trips last year, up 12.8 percent from 2020, but still only about half of the level seen in 2019.
- Total tourism spending rose 31 percent last year from 2020, up to 2.92 trillion yuan ($459 billion), but still only half the amount spent in 2019.
Chinese mining firms lined Kabila’s wallet in the Congo
China built Congo a toll road that led straight to the ruling family / Bloomberg (paywall)
A large chunk of payments to transport cobalt and copper in the Democratic Republic of Congo have flowed to the family of former president Joseph Kabila. By striking such deals with Kabila’s regime, Chinese firms have come to dominate Congo’s mining industry.
Xiaomi’s VP, Cháng Chéng 常程, steps down
Xiaomi’s smartphone chief resigns / Caixin (paywall)
Is “common prosperity” driving China’s economy toward stagnation?
To achieve ‘common prosperity,’ Xi Jinping seeks to scale China’s ‘three big mountains’ / WSJ (paywall)
“The rising costs to Chinese households of education, healthcare and housing are the campaign’s focus.”
China’s economy is heading toward stagnation, not collapse / Foreign Policy (paywall)
Diana Choyleva, chief economist at Enodo Economics, writes: “Xi’s ideology is knocking out the twin pillars of growth.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Chinese state-owned firms emit 69% of global SOE emissions, report finds
State-backed firms emit 7.5 billion tons of carbon a year, study finds / Bloomberg (paywall)
Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy released a new study on Thursday on greenhouse gas emissions from state-owned enterprises (SOEs). Some interesting findings:
- Chinese SOEs were responsible for more than 5 billion tons, or 69% of the estimated total SOE emissions worldwide — largely from coal. Russia and India followed with close to 4% each.
- China’s “Big Five” power generation companies alone make up over 20% of the global total SOE emissions across all sectors.
- Half of China’s total greenhouse gas emissions come from SOEs.
New antibody could quash COVID variants, say researchers
Chinese researchers say their ‘godsend’ new antibody may neutralize variant and future strains / SCMP (paywall)
China’s white paper on space
Beijing issued a white paper on China’s space program. Here’s what’s new. / Washington Post (paywall)
“China’s larger ambition to shape international rules governing outer space and offers insights on Beijing’s plans to overcome significant obstacles facing its commercial space sector.”
Tigers roar back under China’s digital eye
A roaring comeback: How China’s tigers returned from the dead / Sixth Tone
“China’s approach to tiger conservation is heavily reliant on new and emerging technologies. Part of an integrated ‘space, ground, and sky’ monitoring platform, nearly 20,000 infrared cameras have been installed across the mountains and forests of the Northeast Tiger and Leopard National Park, covering an area of 14,000 square kilometers.”
Games bubble
150,000 fans to be invited to events at Beijing Olympics / AP
Cocktails and hazmat suits mingle in the Beijing Olympics bubble / Reuters
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
China and Russia strengthen ties as Olympics, Ukraine loom
Putin heads to China to bolster ties amid Ukraine tensions / AP
“Putin’s talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday will mark their first in-person meeting since 2019 and are intended to help strengthen Moscow’s ties with China and coordinate their policies in the face of Western pressure.”
Xi-Putin summit: Russia inches closer to China as ‘new Cold War’ looms / Guardian
China and Russia to give ‘special attention’ to business ties at Olympic talks, Putin says / Caixin (paywall)
On the eve of his meeting with Xi, Putin pledges to deepen ties with China. / NYT (paywall)
Putin, Xi will put partnership against U.S. on display at Olympics / WSJ (paywall)
Ukraine creates danger for Taiwan, Olympic truce or no / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Are North Korea’s weapons a boon for Beijing?
North Korea is becoming an asset for China / Foreign Affairs
“Xi is closely watching the U.S. response to North Korea’s provocations and drawing lessons about Washington’s credibility. To prevent conflict in the Korean Peninsula and keep pace in its competition with Beijing, the United States will need to come up with new ways to unite its allies and prove its resolve in the region.”
Nigeria has a China lending problem
Nigeria gives up waiting for China Eximbank railway loan / Bloomberg (paywall)
Nigeria said it won’t wait any longer for the Export-Import Bank of China to finance a major part of a crucial railway project, saying that it received only about 15% of the funding required for a $8.3 billion line that will link the commercial hub of Lagos to the northern city of Kano.
Nigeria eyes Standard Chartered rail project loan after Chinese hold up / Reuters
Nigeria’s transport minister just said the quiet part out loud: China’s no longer funding large-scale railways in Africa / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“We are stuck with lots of our projects because we cannot get money. The Chinese are no longer funding,” the Nigerian transportation minister, Rotimi Amaechi, told The Guardian newspaper (Nigeria). “So, we are now pursuing money in Europe,” he added.
U.S. tightens up on China tech bills
U.S. House China competition bill heads to passage this week / Reuters
Biden administration weighing new rules to limit TikTok, foreign apps / Washington Post (paywall)
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Olympics: Panda picked as mascot, Jackie Chan carries the torch
Pandas in ice? Beijing puts its mark on the history of Olympic mascots. / NYT (paywall)
Winter Olympics organizers selected a panda named Bing Dwen Dwen (冰墩墩 Bīng Dūn Dūn) as the official Games mascot. The name Bīng 冰, or ice, symbolizes purity and strength, and Dwen Dwen (墩墩 Dūn Dūn) represents children, combined to “embody the strength and willpower of athletes and will help to promote the Olympic spirit.”
Actor Jackie Chan carries Olympic torch atop Great Wall / Reuters
How to view the Games
How to watch the Beijing Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony and key times / WSJ (paywall)
“Coverage in the U.S. will begin on NBC and Peacock at 6:30 a.m. Eastern time.”
Chinese men bring home luxury cars to impress their parents
Going home for Spring Festival, in rented luxury cars / Sixth Tone
Trip.com reported a 63% increase in luxury car rentals over the holiday compared with the same period last year, where the majority of clients were men between ages 20 and 40 renting luxury vehicles — to “gain face” by bringing home fancy cars.
Western imperialism in ice skating
When Beijing’s skating rinks were battlefields / Sixth Tone
“A hundred years ago, ice skating was an unexpectedly important arena in China’s anti-imperialist struggle. But while some skaters sought to battle the ‘blue-eyed’ Westerners, others took a different approach.”