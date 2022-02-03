Rec links 2/3/22
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
Young Chinese people are going green, according to a new report released by The Credit Suisse Research Institute. The report, which assesses the importance of sustainability for young consumers (Gen Z or millennials), noted that 9 out of 10 young consumers in China and India are concerned about sustainability, and more than 15% said that they now only buy sustainable products. Corporations aren’t seen as trustworthy, however, as young consumers in India, China, and Brazil hold about a 50% degree of skepticism toward corporate sustainability claims.
A few goods are worth noting. Cultivated meat is “in” in China, India, and Brazil — all three of which are among the biggest beef producers in the world. Fast fashion is “out,” as young Chinese consumers are more likely to spend less on unsustainable brands. They also far outpace their peers in other nations in EV ownership, where over 50% indicated they currently own an electric or hybrid vehicle (India comes second at 29%, and all other countries were less than 20%).
More data on young Chinese consumers is available on p. 59 of the report.
India loves Chinese smartphones, which take up four of the top five smartphone brands, a new report by research firm Counterpoint found. Xiaomi came first with a 24% share of total shipments in the country in 2021. Samsung came second at 18%, China’s Vivo was third with 15%, followed by Chinese brands Realme and Oppo.
China is building up its walls in the south, creating a massive stretch of barriers along China’s 3,000-mile southern border. Officials claim “The Southern Great Wall” is meant to battle COVID-19, but critics claim the barrier will have long-lasting impacts on trade and travel.
China is exporting its nuclear power plant capabilities for the second time, as state-owned China National Nuclear Corp. (CNNC) signed a contract with Argentina to construct a nuclear power plant in the South American nation. The first was the K2 Hualong One Reactor in Pakistan.
Apple Daily’s closure was “a turning point in [Hong Kong’s] public life,” writes Iain Marlow for Bloomberg. After Hong Kong authorities raided the pro-democracy newspaper and arrested employees in 2020 and 2021 under Beijing’s National Security Law, the decline of Hong Kong’s civil groups has shown how far authorities will go to “stamp out any hint of opposition, or even of independent social organization.”