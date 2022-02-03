What Beijingers are expecting (or not) out of the Winter Olympics
Are people in Beijing excited about the city hosting the Winter Olympics? Our reporter hit the streets to find out.
It was a bleak winter morning on Sunday at the Bell Tower, a once-popular tourist spot in Beijing. Many were home preparing to welcome in the Year of the Tiger, two days away.
During this holiday week, the entire city can seem like it’s in slumber. Fewer couriers zip around on their scooters, and cars are harder to come by on the ride-hailing app Didi. Those on foot hug their clothes tighter to protect themselves from the wind.
The only crowds that gathered were in front of hospitals and places designated as COVID testing facilities, where lines sometimes wrapped around the block. People looked at their phones while occasionally lifting their heads to check how much longer it’d take. Medical staff dressed in Hazmat suits were at the front of the line.
The city had just seen some new COVID cases — 20, to be exact, the highest increase since 2020. In Fengtai District to the city’s southwest, residents were asked en masse to get tested; otherwise, the health apps on their phones would prevent them from moving freely and getting into indoor establishments.
Meanwhile, the Olympics were less than a week away. Were people excited?
In compliance with the city’s zero-COVID policy, tickets for the events will not be sold to the general public, but offered to groups and organizations. This has dampened the enthusiasm for this international spectacle. Walking around, it seemed like Olympic spirit was generally lacking.
But maybe I just had to dig a little deeper.
Walking southwest from the Drum and Bell Tower, one arrives at Shichahai near the center of the city, where there is a different energy. Here is the beating heart of a wider community. Located at the north gate of Beihai Park, there is a manmade lake that’s been turned into a skating rink. For decades, families have come here to enjoy winter sports.
I asked people what they’re expecting for the Winter Olympics. Most replied that even if they’re not necessarily looking forward to watching any events, they have an immense sense of pride to be hosting the Games. Not being able to buy tickets seems to be the least of their concerns.
East of Shichahai, at the store of the snowboard brand Burton, the staff refused to be interviewed. “We were told to take down all Winter Olympics materials a few weeks ago, no media interview is allowed now,” an employee told me. Amid a series of announced diplomatic boycotts of these Beijing Games, the head of Burton China has defended the company’s operation in the region, as BBC recently reported.
Meanwhile, next to the Burton store, at the local brewery Jing A, the Olympics is a marketing opportunity:
Online, there are lively discussions about the Olympics. Taking a scroll through the apps Douyin (what TikTok is called within China) and Little Red Book, I found many posts from inside the “closed-loop” bubble, including images of automated restaurants without human servers and remote-controlled beds that give massages.
How do Beijing residents really feel about the Olympics? I took to the streets to ask people from different walks of life.
Mr. He, 66, retired real estate agent:
“The Winter Olympics opens during this year’s Spring Festival holiday, so I’m likely to watch the games at home. I used to ice skate when I was young so I am attentive to relevant programs. I don’t think COVID will have a big impact on this year’s Games, the government has it under control.”
Mrs. Zhou, 50, former teacher:
“It looks like the government is doing a lot of prep work this year. For example, in case of a COVID outbreak, I was informed to not step out of my car if I ever get into an accident with a vehicle that has Olympics insignia… I’m impressed with how the government has gone ahead with the Games; everyone is learning to live with the virus, and finding the balance is key. Overall, this will be a good learning lesson for the country.”
Li, 13, middle school student:
“I have been to the Big Air Shougang ski jump platform. It’s too bad I can’t go watch the competition this year, but I don’t think that it being closed to the public will necessarily influence the sentiment. I think more people will be interested in watching the Games [on TV] because no one can watch it live.”
Elderly community volunteer grandma:
“The Olympics Games is not a political play, it’s a display that everyone should be strong and exercising regularly and keeping healthy!”
Mr. Liu, 40+, DiDi driver:
“Special times call for a special kind of solution. I believe this country will have COVID under control, at least better than Japan.”
Mr. Lu, 66, former driver:
“China is doing the best in keeping everyone safe from COVID, so hosting the Winter Olympics is not a difficult task.”
A group of young people kicking the shuttlecock near the Drum and Bell Tower refused my interview request. One of the guys yelled, “I don’t care about the Winter Olympics, I care more about the Beijing football team!”
Mr. Cao, twentysomething, works in the internet industry:
“I am definitely going to watch this year’s Games via livestream, but I am not sure the zero-tolerance policy will work, given the rising cases.”
Mr. Yu, 55, bike tour guide, pictured above, said playing ice hockey in Shichahai was one of his fondest memories from childhood.
“I am a big fan of ice hockey, I used to play it a lot with neighbors in the ’90s. Shichahai was free for all. Hockey is not a strong Olympic sport for China.
“The travel sector that I worked in was hit hard by COVID, so don’t even mention [the impact it has on] the Olympics.”
Mr. Yu, 36, programmer:
“Beijing is the first dual Olympic city, hosting both the Summer and Winter Olympics Games. I am confident about the country’s ability in hosting it successfully.”
Mr. Chu, 25, works in the medical industry:
“I am particularly interested in watching short track speed skating. I am curious how Han Tianyu will do.
“As far as I know, this year, the closed-loop system won’t restrict athletes’ physical freedom. And not allowing people to watch the game won’t affect much, sentiment-wise; the only thing is that the country lost a form of income.
“With this being said, the zero-tolerance policy seems like an unattainable dream: athletes and officials may prioritize their personal freedom, so the pandemic situation might be harder to control.”