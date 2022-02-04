02.04.22 A.M. other links
- Chinese box office receipts in the first three days of the Lunar New Year totalled 3.475 billion yuan ($546 million). Last year and in 2019, the first six days of the New Year netted 7.8 billion yuan ($1.23 billion) and 5.9 billion ($930 million) respectively. In the U.S., moviegoers paid $112.5 million for tickets over the 2021 Thanksgiving weekend.
- The great migration home after Lunar New Year has started a little early this year, according to the Shanghai bureau of the national railway authority, which expects trains in the Yangtze River Delta to carry 760,000 passengers today.
What else you need to know
- With 85% of the total population vaccinated, several Chinese vaccine companies including CanSino Biologics, Zhifei Biological Products, and Kangtai Bio reported major profits in 2021, per Caixin. Kangtai Bio led the way with 10.6 billion yuan ($1.6 billion).
- The U.S. Federal Communication Commision (FCC) banned telecommunications provider China Unicom Americas (中美联通) from providing their services in the U.S. China Unicom claimed it had adhered to U.S. laws and that “no specific facts” were listed in the FCC’s decision.
The BIGGER Picture
India accuses China of politicizing Olympics with military commander torchbearer
India’s envoy will not attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics today, after a torchbearer chosen by Beijing to participate in the torch relay, Colonel Qí Fābǎo 祁发宝, was found to be a Chinese military commander who sustained a four-inch gash during the deadly clash with Indian border forces in 2020.