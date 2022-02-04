China struggles to enforce for-profit tutoring ban

Business & Technology

A story from the SupChina A.M. newsletter. Sign up for free here.

Chang Che
supchina-am

After China’s for-profit tutoring industry was cratered by government order last July, many families found ways to skirt the rules. Now, the country is cracking down harder, issuing rewards to snitches and permanently blotching student records and social credit scores of offenders.

  • In early January, the Ministry of Education issued a notice requiring local authorities to ramp up supervision for after-school tutoring over the winter holidays.
  • Authorities in Changsha county are handing out rewards of up to 10,000 yuan ($1,572) for local residents who report any illicit tutoring activities.
  • Some regions have also handed out heavy penalties for non-compliance: On Jan. 13, the education authority of Henan province issued a rule that put receiving illegal tutoring on students’ school records, jeopardizing their career prospects.

The context: The social and economic costs of losing out in the education race are so steep in China that, ever since the tutoring bans, the government has been playing a game of whack-a-mole with its citizens.

  • In September, the Ministry of Education broadened the scope of the rules to patch loopholes including one-on-one home lessons. The watchdog singled out individuals who brand themselves as “providers of housekeeping and childcare services,” “professional nannies,” or “crowdfunded private tutors.”
  • All tutoring companies were required to register as non-profits by December 31. New Oriental, the largest tutoring outfit in China, lost over 90% of its market value and had to dismiss most of its 60,000 employees. Some of the illicit activity doubtless comes from tutors trying to stay afloat.
  • Social credit scores are also in jeopardy. In the city of Harbin, several after-school institutions found engaging in illegal tutoring were banned from re-entering the tutoring industry and teachers had social credit points docked, which limited their personal spending.

The takeaway: So ambitious are Chinese parents that children — of at least the well-off — continue to receive extramural tutoring. But the government is keen to have the final word. Who will win out in the end?

Chang Che is SupChina’s Business & Technology staff writer. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The Atlantic, Foreign Affairs, Nikkei Asia, and The LA Review of Books. You can follow him on Twitter at @changxche. Read more

Twitter

Suggested for you

law in china
Domestic News

How China’s laws and social credit system actually work, explained by Jeremy Daum

Kaiser Kuo
commune trendy chinese bar
Business & Technology

New competition in China’s hip bar scene: COMMUNE raises funds to expand beyond 100 locations

Chang Che
a robot with smiling face at beijing olympic sports venue

Beijing puts Chinese tech on display at Winter Olympics

Chang Che
athleisure in china illustration

The rise of Chinese athleisure wear: Junyi raises millions to take on the world

Chang Che

Evergrande promises a restructuring plan in six months

Chang Che
wu fang zhai zongzi dumpling IPO

A venerable rice dumpling company gets ready for an IPO

Chang Che