Editor’s note for Friday, February 4, 2022

The Winter Olympics opened today without mishap.

Perhaps more consequentially, Vladimir Putin and Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 met on the sidelines of the Games. The two leaders strongly signaled mutual support. China joined Russia in opposing NATO expansion, and the two sides signed an enormous gas supply deal.

The meeting was Xi’s first physical encounter with another world leader since February 27, 2020, when he met former Mongolia president Khaltmaa Battulga.

Below you can find summaries of the week’s news and reading matter for the weekend: Have an excellent conclusion to the Lunar New Year!

Jeremy Goldkorn worked in China for 20 years as an editor and entrepreneur. He is editor-in-chief of SupChina, and co-founder of the Sinica Podcast.

