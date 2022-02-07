02.07.22 A.M. other links
- Tesla’s revenue in China reached $13.844 billion last year, a year-on-year increase of 107.8%.
- “The Year of the Tiger has got off to bang for A-shares, and the private equity confidence index has reached a new high!” That was the sunny consensus in various media reports after Chinese stock markets opened today, following the Lunar New Year holiday week.
What else you need to know
- Beijing-based startup HongSong Online Technology, which operates a social media platform designed for the elderly, raised $100 million in funding from Bertelsmann Asia Investments, a division of the German multinational media conglomerate. By 2050, estimates suggest one-third of China’s population will be aged 60 or older.
- Huawei launched its largest overseas store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last week. The store encompasses over 2,000 square meters showcasing the latest developments in 5G, AI, and Huawei’s Cloud Service.
The BIGGER Picture
————————————————
China wins speed skating team gold
China secured its first medal of the Games on Saturday, winning the mixed team relay in short track speed skating, the Chinese women’s hockey team is on the brink of making the quarterfinals, and all eyes are turning to skier Eileen Gu, as Beijing 2022 kicks into full swing.
.