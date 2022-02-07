02.07.22 A.M. other links

Junyi Yang
  • Tesla’s revenue in China reached $13.844 billion last year, a year-on-year increase of 107.8%.
  • “The Year of the Tiger has got off to bang for A-shares, and the private equity confidence index has reached a new high!” That was the sunny consensus in various media reports after Chinese stock markets opened today, following the Lunar New Year holiday week.

What else you need to know

  • Beijing-based startup HongSong Online Technology, which operates a social media platform designed for the elderly, raised $100 million in funding from Bertelsmann Asia Investments, a division of the German multinational media conglomerate. By 2050, estimates suggest one-third of China’s population will be aged 60 or older.
  • Huawei launched its largest overseas store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia last week. The store encompasses over 2,000 square meters showcasing the latest developments in 5G, AI, and Huawei’s Cloud Service.

The BIGGER Picture

————————————————

China wins speed skating team gold

China secured its first medal of the Games on Saturday, winning the mixed team relay in short track speed skating, the Chinese women’s hockey team is on the brink of making the quarterfinals, and all eyes are turning to skier Eileen Gu, as Beijing 2022 kicks into full swing.

.

Suggested for you

commune trendy chinese bar
Business & Technology

New competition in China’s hip bar scene: COMMUNE raises funds to expand beyond 100 locations

Chang Che
a robot with smiling face at beijing olympic sports venue
Business & Technology

Beijing puts Chinese tech on display at Winter Olympics

Chang Che
athleisure in china illustration

The rise of Chinese athleisure wear: Junyi raises millions to take on the world

Chang Che

Evergrande promises a restructuring plan in six months

Chang Che
wu fang zhai zongzi dumpling IPO

A venerable rice dumpling company gets ready for an IPO

Chang Che
luckin coffee

Luckin Coffee is back from the dead and may relist in the U.S.

Chang Che