Editor’s Note for Feb 7, 2022

Our word of the day is: If you open the window for fresh air, you have to expect some flies to blow in (打开窗户，新鲜空气会进来，苍蝇也会飞进来 dǎkāi chuānghù, xīnxiān kōngqì huì jìnlái, cāngyíng yě huì fēi jìnlái).
That’s what Dèng Xiǎopíng 邓小平 said about China opening up to foreign businesses and visitors in the 1980s, and it is the source of a recently published essay titled “Keeping the Flies Out” by veteran China entrepreneur Anne Stevenson-Yang.
