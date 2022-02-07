Links for Monday, Feb 7, 2022
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- Tesla’s revenue in China reached $13.844 billion last year, a year-on-year increase of 107.8%.
- “The Year of the Tiger has gotten off to a bang for A-shares, and the private equity confidence index has reached a new high!” That was the sunny consensus in various media reports after Chinese stock markets opened today, following the Lunar New Year holiday week.
- Beijing-based startup HongSong Online Technology, which operates a social media platform designed for the elderly, raised $100 million in funding from Bertelsmann Asia Investments, a division of the German multinational media conglomerate. By 2050, estimates suggest one-third of China’s population will be age 60 or older.
- Huawei launched its largest overseas store in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last week. The store encompasses over 2,000 square meters and showcases the latest developments in 5G, AI, and Huawei’s cloud service.
Russia and China grow closer with long-term energy partnership
Russia’s Gazprom hails new 30-year gas deal with China as sign of strengthening ties / Caixin (paywall)
“Russian energy giant Gazprom PJSC has announced a 30-year supply deal with China that will increase the amount of natural gas it pipes to its neighbor from fields in Russia’s Far East, in what the firm said was a sign of Moscow’s close ties with Beijing.”
Russia signs oil and gas deals with China as relations with the West sour / Bloomberg (paywall)
Bilibili denies it worked an employee to death
Bilibili denies excessive work after death revives ‘996’ debate / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Bilibili Inc. denied that it overworked an employee who died during the Chinese New Year holiday, reigniting a debate over the culture of prolonged hours that persists within China’s tech companies.”
Earlier on SupChina: A star worker’s suicide at Tencent.
Celebrated Law professor attacks Tencent for censorship
Chinese free speech advocate takes aim at Tencent over WeChat account shutdown / SCMP (paywall)
Peking University law professor Hè Wèifāng 贺卫方, a long-standing advocate for legal reform and speech rights in China, hit out at Chinese tech giant Tencent for “trampling on civil rights” after his sixth WeChat account was deleted last week.
China is hungry, Japanese food is on the menu
China becomes top importer of Japanese food for 1st time / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Mainland China became the largest importer of Japanese food products for the first time last year, outpacing longtime leader Hong Kong.
- “Exports of food, farm, forestry and marine products to mainland China surged 35.2% to 222.4 billion yen ($1.93 billion) in 2021, official data released on Friday shows.”
- Japanese sake, whisky, and snack foods were among the most popular items.
China’s tight COVID measures are driving Southeast Asian farmers into debt
A side-effect of China’s strict virus policy: Abandoned fruit / NYT (paywall)
China’s closed borders and tightened screening of goods have driven many Southeast Asian fruit farmers into debt, as much of the region’s exports are directed toward the country.
Are Chinese firms trapping young workers with non-compete agreements?
How Chinese companies force employees to stay / Sixth Tone
“Once only signed by executives, non-compete agreements are upending the careers of China’s young workers.”
U.S. adds Chinese companies to “Unverified List”
Commerce Dept. adds 33 Chinese companies to red flag list / AP
“The Biden administration is raising red flags about 33 Chinese companies whose legitimacy it cannot verify, imposing new restrictions on their ability to receive shipments from U.S. exporters and requiring extra diligence from American companies that want to do business with them.”
China companies try to list in U.S. in test for regulators after clampdown / FT (paywall)
Any luck finding a settlement agreement?
Luckin pays $180 million to settle U.S. fraud charges / Caixin (paywall)
“Disgraced Chinese startup Luckin Coffee Inc. said it had paid $180 million to settle fraud charges in the U.S., in what appeared to be the latest step of a campaign to relist on the Nasdaq 20 months after the Starbucks rival was booted in a fake revenue scandal.”
Private Chinese firm to operate a financial holding company in new first
PBOC accepts first bid from private firm to set up financial holding company / Caixin (paywall)
Attracting foreign investment is as important as ever for China / Caixin (paywall)
China should pay more attention to foreign investment, which could help the nation build a more positive international image and advance high-quality development to further innovation.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Will China cooperate with WHO’s search for COVID origins?
WHO chief says discussed collaboration on COVID origins with Chinese premier / Reuters
WHO chief discusses collaboration on COVID origins with China / Al Jazeera
Earlier on SupChina: China rejects WHO plan for Wuhan lab audits, suggests COVID origins study continue in other countries.
China’s Olympics snow isn’t very green
Beijing wanted the Winter Olympics. All it needed was snow. / NYT (paywall)
“The environmentally unfriendly secret of winter sports is that many competitions take place on artificial snow. China’s water-scarce capital had to go to enormous lengths to make enough of it.”
See last week on Sixth Tone: How to make snow for a Winter Olympics in a dry city.
Thailand to host travel bubble talks with China and Malaysia
Thailand plans travel bubble talks with China to boost tourism / Bloomberg (paywall)
Thailand to seek travel bubbles with China, Malaysia / Reuters
China locks down southern border city Baise
Chinese city of 3.6 million locked down as virus spreads / Bloomberg (paywall)
Baise, a southern border city of 3.6 million people in Guangxi, locked down on Monday after mass testing identified nearly 100 people with COVID-19.
Chinese border town locked down after 1 case sparks tests uncovering 98 infections / SCMP (paywall)
Chinese women struggle to get HPV vaccines
China’s other big vaccine battle: HPV shots and the extremes women have to go to get them / SCMP (paywall)
“Women resort to apps, inside knowledge, scalpers and trips to Hong Kong and Macau to secure doses to safeguard themselves against some cancers.”
Chinese firm to supply wind turbines for Japan project
China wind turbine maker wins offshore project in Japan / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Mingyang Smart Energy Group will become the first Chinese player to supply turbines for an offshore wind farm in Japan as the cheaper equipment helps lower hurdles for the country’s new renewable power projects.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Xinjiang forces ramp up amid Olympics fervor
Xinjiang police launch Winter Olympics-inspired military training drive / Washington Post (paywall)
“Over a dozen posts by local Xinjiang police and state media describe new and added security measures in the region as a result of the Games, including the military-style police training program, which officials cited in the posts say will increase the long-term effectiveness of security forces in the region, giving local police new combat skills.”
UN head urges China to let rights chief visit Xinjiang
UN chief to China’s leaders: Allow ‘credible’ visit by rights envoy / Reuters
Guterres expects China to let UN rights chief visit Xinjiang / Al Jazeera
The Russia-China joint statement
What is — and isn’t — in the joint statement from Putin and Xi / Washington Post (paywall)
“Russian President Vladimir Putin met face-to-face with Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 for the first time in nearly two years Friday. The leaders convened in Beijing at the start of the Winter Olympics — and issued a lengthy statement detailing the two nations’ shared positions on a range of global issues.”
Xi backs Putin’s opposition to NATO expansion at summit that underlines closer ties / FT (paywall)
Putin, Xi aim Russia-China partnership against U.S. / WSJ (paywall)
Putin and Xi blame U.S. and allies for heightening arms race / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Taiwan condemns ‘contemptible’ timing of China-Russia partnership / Al Jazeera
Earlier on SupChina: Beijing throws weight behind Moscow: China-Russia weekly update.
Xi’s side diplomacy at the Olympics
After two years of laying low, Xi emerges with a flurry of presidential diplomacy on the Olympic sidelines / China-Africa Project (paywall)
Xi meets Poland, Pakistan leaders in Olympic diplomacy / AP
China, Egypt hold ‘similar visions and strategies’: President Xi / Al Jazeera
NBC’s Olympics broadcast draws fewer viewers than the 2018 Winter Games
Beijing Winter Olympics opening day draws about 16 million U.S. viewers, 43% lower than in 2018 / WSJ (paywall)
“The opening day of the Winter Olympics in Beijing drew nearly 16 million viewers in the U.S. on Friday across NBC’s TV and streaming platforms, a roughly 43% drop from the kickoff for the Games in Pyeongchang in 2018, according to preliminary figures from the network.”
NBC battles China controversy and fickle viewers in bid for Olympic glory / FT (paywall)
Inside the Games bubble
Beijing Winter Olympic athletes complain of COVID quarantine conditions / FT (paywall)
Athletes take to social media to give fans a view from inside the bubble. / NYT (paywall)
Inside the Olympic bubble, looking for China — or ‘China’ / AP
Argentina is the latest country to receive big Belt and Road funds
China seeks to finance Argentina projects for $23.7 billion / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Argentina will receive Chinese financing for more than $23.7 billion, of which $14 billion were already approved for infrastructure projects and the rest will be decided for the Belt and Road initiative, the South American nation said in a statement.”
Argentina joins Belt & Road as part of a full embrace of China (and Russia) / China-Africa Project
Earlier on SupChina: Middle Eastern countries look to China for infrastructure funding, new technology.
Hong Kong arrests 75-year-old democracy activist for being an “anti-China disruptor”
Veteran Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Koo Sze-yiu jailed for 4 months for desecrating Chinese national flag / HKFP
“A veteran pro-democracy activist was handed a jail sentence of four months on Thursday for desecrating the Chinese national flag. It is the tenth prison sentence he Koo Sze-yiu [古思堯 Gǔ Sīyáo] has received over the course of 30 years.”
China hits out at U.S. tariff extension on solar goods
China criticizes U.S. for extending tariffs on imported solar / Bloomberg (paywall)
China says U.S. tariff extension on solar products hurts new energy trade / Reuters
U.K. approves Chinese-designed nuclear reactor
U.K. regulators sign off on Chinese nuclear reactor design / SCMP (paywall)
U.K. approves Chinese-designed nuclear reactor amid controversy / Bloomberg (paywall)
Australia toughens on China, says U.S. should do the same
U.S. ‘acquiesced’ to China in Asia seas, Australia minister says / Bloomberg (paywall)
Australia’s defense minister, Peter Dutton, said the U.S. and its allies need to push harder against China after they “acquiesced and allowed” Beijing to expand its influence in the South China Sea.
Australia opposition hardens China stance before polls / Bloomberg (paywall)
Family of Indian teen captured along border says he was “tortured”
Indian teen tortured by Chinese troops; kicked and given electric shocks, family says / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
“An Indian teenager detained for more than a week by Chinese troops along the nations’ disputed Himalayan frontier was tortured while in captivity, according to his family.”
Nigeria pivots to Europe after Chinese funds fall through
Nigeria looks to Europe for funding as Chinese lenders move away from costly projects in Africa / SCMP (paywall)
See earlier from the China-Africa Project: Nigeria’s transport minister just said the quiet part out loud: China’s no longer funding large-scale railways in Africa.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Winning pays after Chinese women’s national soccer team crowned champions of Asia
Chinese firms pay women’s soccer team millions after cup victory / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese companies are rewarding the nation’s women’s soccer team with cash payouts totaling some $3.6 million for an exciting championship victory that for a short time at least is overshadowing the Winter Olympics in the Asian nation.”
Chinese fans demand equal pay for women’s soccer team after win / Sixth Tone
Chinese figure skater Zhū Yì 朱易 faces online wrath after Olympic fall
China’s U.S.-born skater Zhu Yi faces online vitriol after falls / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Online abuse heaped on China’s U.S.-born figure skater Zhū Yì 朱易 after she fell during her programs is highlighting the intense nationalism that host-nation athletes must navigate at the Beijing Winter Olympics.”
China gushes over Su and Gu, but Zhu mocking rolls on / Reuters
Chinese-American figure skater drops out after positive COVID test
U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou out of Olympics after positive COVID test / NBC via Yahoo
“Zhou’s unexpected departure will now leave Team USA with just two men competing, Nathan Chen and Jason Brown.”
Games opening ceremony draws mixed reviews from Chinese netizens
Chinese netizens divided over Winter Olympics’ opening ceremony / Sixth Tone
Weibo is watching the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony / What’s on Weibo
Two-year anniversary of death of Lǐ Wénliàng 李文亮
Two years after his death, the Chinese doctor who warned of the virus is remembered. / NYT (paywall)
“Users have left more than one million comments under Dr. Li’s last post in the past two years, though it is not clear how many have been deleted by censors.”
China’s state security targets family of doctor who blew whistle on Olympic doping / Radio Free Asia
On SupChina: ‘Online wailing wall’: How Chinese netizens continue to honor Li Wenliang, COVID-19 whistleblower.
Popular U.S. sitcom Friends returns to China
‘Friends’ returns to China despite crackdown on American shows / Bloomberg (paywall)
Can hit 1990s U.S. sitcom Friends rescue China’s struggling video-streamers from a short video beating in 2022? / SCMP (paywall)
Earlier on SupChina: The ‘Friends’ reunion airs in China — without Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, and BTS.
China’s anti-graft docuseries hints at more regulatory pain
On China television, corrupt officials, corporate villains are bad guys / WSJ (paywall)
“Documentary series on state TV that features public confessions signals more pain for private companies.”