Rec Links for February 7, 2022
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
Peng Shuai said she “never disappeared,” after meeting IOC President Thomas Bach in Beijing over the weekend, Reuters reports. She told French media outlet L’Equipe that she “never said anyone had sexually assaulted [her] in any way,” in her first interview since her social media post accusing a former government official of sexual abuse sparked global outrage, per the Financial Times.
An ethnic Uyghur carried the Olympic torch last Friday, sparking another round of controversy over Beijing’s choice of torchbearers and human rights abuses. Dinigeer Yilamujiang, a cross-country skier born in Xinjiang, was a similar pick to fellow Uyghur athlete Kamaltürk Yalqun, who carried the torch at the Beijing Summer Games in 2008, the Wall Street Journal reports. China’s ambassador to the UN has since said that China “sternly refutes” earlier comments made by his U.S. counterpart that the choice was an attempt to distract from China’s alleged rights abuses against ethnic minorities, per Reuters.
The News Corp. hack was likely linked to China, the company said in an internal memo, after digital intruders targeted email accounts and documents of journalists and other employees in late January, Reuters reports. The hack, which involved major outlets like the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post, “targeted News Corp’s third-party technology suppliers,” per the Wall Street Journal.
The U.S. is getting tougher on China, after the House passed a new China competition bill that would pour nearly $300 billion into scientific research and domestic manufacturing, per the New York Times. U.S. officials have also called for ”concrete action” from China to fulfill its commitment to the “Phase 1” trade deal signed under the Trump administration, Reuters reports.
A rare instance of reversed censorship: Tencent restored the original ending to Fight Club after the abridged version of the movie triggered social media backlash over cinematic censorship, per Bloomberg. Tencent’s version had replaced the explosive ending with a silent line of text declaring that authorities brought the criminals to justice, the BBC reports.