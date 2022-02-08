02.08.22 A.M. other links
- Ant Group-backed online lender MYBank was fined 22.37 million yuan ($3.52 million) by China’s central bank for violating credit scoring management and anti-money-laundering rules. This is the third central bank fine MYBank (网商银行) has received since it was founded in 2015 with investment from Ant (which owns 30%) and other investors.
- Wuxi Biologics — a Hong Kong-listed company that makes vaccine ingredients, including some used for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot — saw its shares plunge today after it was included in a list of 33 companies added by the U.S. Commerce Department to its “unverified list” of companies that have certain restrictions on goods they may import from the U.S.
What else you need to know
- A Canadian Olympian snowboarder, Mark McMorris, rode a panda-themed snowboard to bronze in freestyle, which set off a frenzy of snowboard purchases in China as images of the panda board went viral on social media.
- Shanghai-based Versus Programing Network (VSPN), the world’s largest esports gaming solutions provider, applied for a public listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. VSPN holds 70% of the Chinese market share for premium esports events in China, providing services in tournament operations, talent management, and content production.
The BIGGER Picture
Eileen Gu wins freestyle skiing gold, Peng Shuai appears
American born skier Eileen Gu (谷爱凌 Gǔ Àilíng) won gold competing for China in the Big Air competition in Beijing to put China at the top of the medals table yesterday. In the audience was Péng Shuài 彭帅, the tennis player whose sexual miscondusct allegations against a retired senior goverment official last year have resulted in an ongoing government propaganda campaign.