Links for Feb 8, 2022
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- Wuxi Biologics — a Hong Kong–listed company that makes vaccine ingredients, including some used for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shot — saw its shares plunge today after it was included in a list of 33 companies added by the U.S. Commerce Department to its “Unverified List” of companies that have certain restrictions on goods they may import from the U.S.
- A Canadian Olympian snowboarder, Mark McMorris, rode a panda-themed snowboard to bronze in freestyle, which set off a frenzy of snowboard purchases in China as images of the panda board went viral on social media.
- Shanghai-based Versus Programing Network (VSPN), the world’s largest esports gaming solutions provider, applied for a public listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. VSPN holds 70% of the Chinese market share for premium esports events in China, providing services in tournament operations, talent management, and content production.
- Shanghai-based Jinko Solar, the world’s largest solar panel manufacturer, won a contract for construction and operating rights to a 300-megawatt power plant in Saudi Arabia after bidding $209 million. Shares rose 1.8%, as the firm is expected to generate 876 million kWh annually.
Additional business and technology links:
Land purchases from private developers drop
China’s private developers abstain from land auctions as ‘red lines’ draw blood / WSJ (paywall)
Beijing’s “three red lines,” or strict new limits on developers’ leverage, have made it difficult for China’s developers to refinance their debt, causing them to pull back from buying new land.
- China’s private property developers bought just 22% of residential land sold at nationwide auctions last month, or half of their contribution compared with early 2021, according to data from China Index Academy.
China’s taking on a risky bubble deflation experiment / Bloomberg (paywall)
More on U.S. adding Chinese companies to “Unverified List”
Chinese healthcare stocks sell off after U.S. adds companies to ‘unverified’ list / FT (paywall)
“Shares in Chinese healthcare companies sold off after the U.S. commerce department added pharmaceutical group WuXi Biologics to its ‘unverified’ list for exporters, lopping off more than a fifth of the company’s market value.”
Beijing slams U.S. inclusion of Chinese entities in ‘unverified list’ / Reuters
China’s commerce ministry on Tuesday hit out at a U.S. decision, saying Washington should correct its “wrongdoings.”
Wuxi Biologics among 33 Chinese firms to land on market-rattling U.S. government list / Caixin (paywall)
U.S. adds Chinese entities to red-flag export list, WuXi Bio shares plunge / Reuters
Shanghai company at heart of Beijing’s semiconductor self-sufficiency drive red-flagged by Washington / SCMP (paywall)
“Shanghai Microelectronics (SMEE), which is perhaps Beijing’s best current hope to produce machines that can manufacture advanced chips, was one of 33 Chinese entities added to an export watch list by the U.S. Commerce Department on Monday.”
A boon for Hong Kong ETFs
Inflows to Hong Kong ETFs double from 2020 / FT (paywall)
“The 143 ETFs listed in Hong Kong recorded net inflows of HK$80 billion ($10.3 billion) last year, double the HK$40 billion recorded in the previous year.”
Open-source software startup receives funding
3D content collaboration startup Taichi Graphics closes $50M Series A / TechCrunch
Taichi Graphics, a 10-month-old startup that aims to make 3D content creation easier, closed a Series A investment at $50 million.
Big Tech is still laying off its employees
Chinese tech giants are still slashing headcounts / TechNode
Chinese tech companies are still laying off a large number of employees in the wake of Beijing’s regulatory crackdowns. Over the past year, 35 companies scaled back their teams, according to an estimate made by Sina.
New Year festivity spending drops
COVID, Olympic restrictions hit China’s Lunar New Year spending / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Chinese spending over the Lunar New Year holiday weakened from 2021, due to strict COVID-19 measures and travel restrictions for the Beijing Winter Games.
- Total tourist receipts for the seven-day holiday dropped 3.9% from last year to 289.2 billion yuan ($45.5 billion), and the number of domestic trips fell 2% to 251 million, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Sunday.
U.S. indictment says that Motorola trade secrets were stolen
China-based Hytera charged with stealing trade secrets from Motorola solutions / WSJ (paywall)
U.S. indictment: Chinese firm stole Motorola trade secrets / AP
U.S. charges China’s Hytera with conspiring with ex-Motorola staff to steal technology / Reuters
China ramps up private capital regulation
China’s Communist Party calls for obedient and orderly capital / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China’s Communist Party says it wants only the good side of private capital and vowed to step up efforts to regulate and guide it.”
China’s Communist Party urges ‘orderly’ capital development after year of regulatory crackdown / SCMP (paywall)
Billionaires be wary
China targets billionaires with rough justice / Bloomberg (paywall)
Though China’s mass detainment practices usually target dissidents and activists, China has heightened scrutiny of wealth and corporate power under Xi’s “common prosperity” campaign. Billionaires such as tycoon Xiao Jianhua, insurance magnate Xiaohui Wu, ChinaEquity head Wang Chaoyong, and Alibaba billionaire Jack Ma have all found themselves at the end of Beijing’s regulatory whip.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Hongkongers are desperate under zero COVID
Hong Kong’s ‘zero-COVID’ policy faces critical test from Omicron surge / FT (paywall)
Patients have resorted to “gargling hand sanitizer” in a desperate attempt for a negative test result that would release them from Hong Kong’s massive quarantine center. The Hong Kong government has adhered to its strict zero-COVID policy despite the territory’s aggressive Omicron outbreak.
Hong Kong expert warns of COVID ‘tsunami’ / Caixin (paywall)
“Hong Kong reported 614 new COVID infections Monday, the highest daily tally in two years and nearly double its previous peak of 351 cases set on Saturday.”
Hong Kong’s COVID misery deepens with new social restrictions, vegetable shortage / Reuters
Oil spill in the Yellow Sea causes lasting damage
Yellow Sea tanker ship collision spilled 9,400 tons of oil, report says / Caixin (paywall)
A tanker collision off China’s east coast last April leaked about 9,400 tons of oil into the Yellow Sea. The spill cost a total of 6.2 billion yuan ($973 million) and will take local fisheries 10 years to recover to pre-pollution levels, according to a government report released on January 28.
China’s anti-pollution campaign
How China got blue skies in time for Olympics / AP
China began an ambitious blueprint to clean up its air after pollution hit record highs in 2013 — right around the same time as Beijing’s bid to host the Winter Olympics.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Hong Kong sends ex-lawyer back to prison over police assault
Ex-BofA lawyer jailed in Hong Kong over police assault allegations / FT (paywall)
“A former Bank of America lawyer in Hong Kong has been sent back to prison for assaulting a plainclothes police officer during pro-democracy protests two years ago, in a case that analysts said highlighted the legal risks for foreigners working in the city.”
Hong Kong court rejects U.S. lawyer’s appeal over police assault, judge rules guidelines on force ‘not relevant’ / HKFP
Hongkongers want to live in Canada
Nearly 14,500 Hongkongers apply for work, study permits in Canada, taking advantage of new pathway to emigration / SCMP (paywall)
“Canada’s relaxed immigration pathway for Hongkongers drew a strong response last year, with nearly 14,500 applying to work or study there as a step towards obtaining permanent residence.”
U.K. joins WTO challenge against China over Lithuania
Britain joins EU-China WTO challenge over Lithuania / Reuters
“Britain will join the United States and Australia in backing a European Union trade case against China at the World Trade Organization over Beijing’s alleged trade curbs on Lithuania, a move the UK trade minister said would oppose ‘coercive trading practices.’”
China pressures U.K. over Argentina’s Falkland claim
China’s U.K. embassy stokes Argentina claim over Falkland Islands / SCMP (paywall)
“China has stepped up pressure on Britain over the Falklands, insisting London respond to Argentina’s latest demand that it relinquish control of the islands, known as Las Malvinas in Spanish.”
U.S. approves $100 million missile deal to Taiwan
U.S. approves support deal with Taiwan for Patriot missiles / AP
Taiwan views U.S. approval of US$100 million Patriot missile service deal as show of support in face of Beijing / SCMP (paywall)
Kenya to investigate Chinese infrastructure deals
Kenya’s parliament launches inquiry into Chinese contracts / China-Africa Project (paywall)
“The months-long dispute over the transparency of Chinese infrastructure contracts in Kenya intensified on Monday when the parliament launched an official inquiry to identify ‘directors and/or representatives’ involved in those deals.”
U.S. professor seeks reparations on bungled China ties case
Temple prof seeks reinstatement of damage claims against FBI / AP
Xī Xiǎoxīng 郗小星, the Temple University physics professor who was charged with sharing scientific research with China, has asked a federal appeals court on Monday to reinstate his claims for damages against the U.S. government, three years after his case was dismissed by the Justice Department.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
A mining town produces China’s speed skating gold
At Winter Games, a hard-bitten Chinese coal town hunts for gold / NYT (paywall)
“The little city of Qitaihe has produced an improbable number of China’s golds at the Winter Games, and residents say it began with a miner with a pair of skates.”
Praise for Gu, vitriol for Zhu
China hails one of its U.S.-born Olympians as it rebukes another / Bloomberg (paywall)
Criticism of Zhu Yi, a U.S.-born skater, shows the harsh scrutiny of naturalized athletes in China. / NYT (paywall)
Praise for Eileen Gu breaks Chinese social media / AP
Eileen Gu’s gold at Beijing Olympics ignites celebrations in host country / FT (paywall)
A wet-market kindergarten for migrant children
Deep inside a Beijing market, a preschool for migrants thrives / Sixth Tone
Fourth Ring Playgroup, an informal kindergarten run by volunteers and market stall owners in Beijing’s Fourth Ring Road Wet Market, has helped migrant children get a head start for the past 17 years.