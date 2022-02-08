Rec Links for February 8, 2022
These are the top five China links from other news sources worth your time today:
Authorities have traced the origins of the mother of eight chained up in a shed, whose situation sparked public outrage after a video recording went viral on social media. Officials have identified the woman as Xiǎo Huāméi 小花梅, or “Little Plum Blossom,” who was brought to Jiangsu from her home village in Yunnan years ago by a “family friend” named Sāng 桑 to help her find medical treatment and a “good family to marry,” as per Bloomberg.
- Xiao was separated from Sang along the way. She then married Dǒng Mǒumín 董某民 (referred to as Dǒng Mín online) in 1998 and had eight children with him.
The case has sparked renewed discussion over domestic violence, trafficked brides, and mental health in China. Patchy details of her situation have stirred human trafficking suspicions on social media, though county officials have ruled out the allegations in a preliminary investigation, Bloomberg reports. Netizens were further angered over the fact that the family had received subsidies from their town and that Dǒng Mín was profiting from his newfound fame with a new online channel and appearances on local promotional videos, as per What’s on Weibo.
- Yang has since been diagnosed and treated for schizophrenia at a hospital, the Wall Street Journal reports. Officials are investigating criminal charges against her husband, with more details to follow.
Earlier on SupChina: Disturbing video of chained-up mother in rural China sparks outrage, calls for investigation.
Ant Group–backed online lender MYBank (网商银行) was fined 22.37 million yuan ($3.52 million) by China’s central bank for violating credit scoring management and anti-money-laundering rules. This is the third central bank fine MYBank has received since it was founded in 2015 with investment from Ant (which owns 30%) and other investors.
U.S. backs up SpaceX at UN: The United States said in a note to the UN that Elon Musk’s SpaceX satellites “did not meet the threshold” of collision criteria, denying China’s claim that the satellites twice endangered its space station and accusing Beijing of failing to communicate any concerns, per the South China Morning Post.
China’s fresh graduates are putting off the job hunt, recent data suggests. Faced with an increasingly competitive job market, new graduates are opting to pursue higher degrees or freelance work in favor of full-time jobs, and economists are worried about the implications for China’s economy if the trend persists. Some interesting findings:
- Unemployment rates are high. For those aged 16 to 24, the unemployment rate hovered at 14.3% in December, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The rate for people aged 20 to 24 has remained over 20%.
- Only half, or 56.9%, of fresh graduates took full-time jobs right out of school last year, a decrease from 75.8% in 2020, according to a survey published by employment service platform Zhaopin in May.
- More graduates are pursuing higher degrees. 11.4% of graduates were pursuing higher degrees either domestically or abroad last year, compared with 7.5% in 2020, the survey showed.
China has been accused of “culturally appropriating” traditional Korean clothing at the opening ceremony for the Beijing Winter Olympics, after a performer wore an outfit akin to the Korean hanbok. Following public outcry, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Seoul defended the garment by saying that the hanbok belongs to ethnic Koreans everywhere, including in China and on the Korean peninsula, per Reuters.