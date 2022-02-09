02.09.22 A.M. other links
- The booming city of Chengdu plans to spend 150 billion yuan ($23.57 billion) to build 300,000 units of affordable rental housing in the next five years.
- The coal will keep flowing: After the disruptions to coal supply at the beginning of the winter, China’s powerful National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration have announced joint efforts to stabilize the market for the black stuff that supplies more than half of China’s energy needs.
What else you need to know
- The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) has released a 2022 delivery schedule for its newly designed C919 aircraft after years of manufacturing delays. The company has already received 815 plane orders, mostly from domestic airlines.
- Hey Tea (喜查), a Shenzhen-based tea chain, recently laid off 30% of its employees, cutting some departments entirely. Employees suggest that negative profit growth over the past year has forced decisions to cut back staff to streamline future earning reports.
The BIGGER Picture
Families in crisis
China’s tumultuous recent past has had profound effects on Chinese family life that are going to change the country’s future, writes psychoanalyst David E. Scharff, who has been working with Chinese families for more than a decade.