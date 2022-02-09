Links for Wednesday, Feb 9, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
- The booming city of Chengdu plans to spend 150 billion yuan ($23.57 billion) to build 300,000 units of affordable rental housing in the next five years.
- The coal will keep flowing: After the disruptions to coal supply at the beginning of the winter, China’s powerful National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration have announced joint efforts to stabilize the market for the black stuff that supplies more than half of China’s energy needs.
- The Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China (COMAC) has released a 2022 delivery schedule for its newly designed C919 aircraft after years of manufacturing delays. The company has already received 815 plane orders, mostly from domestic airlines.
- HEYTEA (喜查), a Shenzhen-based tea chain, recently laid off 30% of its employees, cutting some departments entirely. Employees suggest that negative profit growth over the past year has forced decisions to cut back staff to streamline future earning reports.
Additional business and technology links:
Price gouging, scalpers, and crackdowns over Olympic panda frenzy
Olympics panda mascots selling for up to $500 spark police warning / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Prices have surged so much on the secondary market — stuffed toys are selling for more than $500 online — that police in Beijing have issued public warnings against buying the mascot from scalpers, and as of Wednesday punished three people in a crackdown over price gouging.”
Beijing Olympics mascot sparks buying frenzy after going viral / Caixin (paywall)
Chinese queue overnight to snap up and resell Winter Olympics souvenirs / FT (paywall)
Mascot diehards, scalpers camp out for Bing Dwen Dwen dolls / Reuters
Visa has a new electronic payment competitor
Beijing’s digital currency push at Winter Olympics puts Visa in a bind / WSJ (paywall)
Visa, America’s largest card network, has been the exclusive electronic-payments provider at the Olympics for decades. China’s new digital currency, the e-CNY, threatens Visa’s hold at the Beijing Winter Games.
Yum China expands with machines, not people
Yum China adds machines, not workers, as it expands store network / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Yum China’s network of KFC and Pizza Hut outlets has kept growing right through the COVID pandemic, without hiring more employees. Many stores now feature touch-screen panels for customers to place orders and digital lockers to pick up food, and in some Chinese cities, robots serve up soft-serve ice cream cones at KFC.
Luckin hopes for business revival
Luckin Coffee: Can China’s Starbucks win back investors? / FT (paywall)
“Its bankruptcy after a 2020 fraud scandal fed the backlash against corporate China. Now it wants to relist its shares in the U.S.”
What happened to the investment manager who died in Shanghai?
Veteran Chinese investment manager found dead in Shanghai River / Caixin (paywall)
Gāo Shān 高杉, “a veteran securities investor who was the actual controller of Shanghai Huan Yi Investment Management (上海环懿私募基金管理有限公司), a private fund management company, has been found dead in a river in Shanghai more than 20 days after he disappeared.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Data manipulation of Zhejiang pollution reports leads to arrests
Wastewater treatment company suspected of ‘polluting environment’ / Sixth Tone
Red traffic lights to enforce lockdown
Chinese city turns traffic lights red to enforce stay-at-home COVID order / Bloomberg (paywall)
Quality of made in China drugs questioned
FDA raises concerns about China-developed drugs / WSJ (paywall)
U.S. FDA regulators may halt approvals on dozens of cancer drugs and other new medicines developed in China over concerns about the quality of studies and whether the results can apply to patients in the U.S.
Four-minute COVID test
Chinese scientists have designed a 4-minute COVID-19 test / Sixth Tone
“Chinese scientists have designed a new COVID-19 test that can give results in less than four minutes with high accuracy, according to a study published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Western nations sign statement condemning Hong Kong’s press crackdown
21 nations condemn Hong Kong press freedom crackdown and closure of news outlets / HKFP
A statement signed by 21 Western nations from the Media Freedom Coalition has condemned Hong Kong’s shrinking press freedom, the arrests of journalists, and the suppression of independent local media.
Hong Kong’s independent media fight to survive / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
US, Japan, Britain, 18 other countries condemn loss of press freedoms in Hong Kong / SCMP (paywall)
IOC tries to settle the Péng Shuài 彭帅 question
IOC says ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’ answered, to meet her again in summer / Reuters
IOC President Thomas Bach has said that the organization has answered the question of “Where is Peng Shuai?” after meeting her during the Beijing Olympics. Bach is set to meet with the Chinese tennis star in Lausanne during the summer months.
U.S. senator wants to sanction China over Uyghur abuses
U.S. senator says China should be sanctioned over Uyghur treatment / Bloomberg (paywall)
Senator Bob Menendez, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said during a Washington Post Live event that it is “absolutely” the time for the U.S. to sanction China over its treatment of the Uyghur Muslims.
Did German museums loot Chinese art?
German museums may have thousands of looted relics from China’s Imperial Palace, research group believes / Art Newspaper
“Collaborative research by major German institutions may expose huge amounts of Chinese objects taken during [the] Boxer Rebellion.”
Pakistan welcomes China’s Belt and Road funds
China’s Belt and Road projects will help lift Pakistan from poverty, says Imran Khan / SCMP (paywall)
“Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has hailed Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative as a means of lifting his debt-ridden country out of poverty despite continuing international skepticism over the economic benefits of the Chinese projects.”
Taiwan and Somaliland strengthen ties
Taiwan, Somaliland ties growing despite diplomatic isolation / AP
“Taiwan and Somaliland are expanding economic and political ties despite being two of the world’s most diplomatically isolated governments.”
Somaliland touts oil and shared values as it offers Taiwan gateway into Africa / SCMP (paywall)
Somaliland FM pitches “huge” oil and gas potential to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen / China-Africa Project (paywall)
Australia is “committed to its one-China policy” but backs Lithuania
Australia says it is not looking to rename Taiwan’s de facto embassy / Reuters
Australia, Lithuania to unite in countering China pressures / AP
Is China’s graft-busting docuseries backfiring?
China’s anti-graft show is educational, with unintended lessons / NYT (paywall)
“A documentary created to celebrate the success of China’s anti-corruption campaign instead has aired the dirty laundry of the Communist Party.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Another horrifying video of woman in the same village as the last one
After video of shackled woman shocks China, similar case emerges in same village / Caixin (paywall)
“In a since-deleted video posted to China’s TikTok equivalent Douyin, a woman in Feng county’s Dongji village is seen lying on the dirt floor of a home. She appears to be unable to communicate clearly.”
China opens investigation into woman found chained by neck / AP
China’s deep love for a Japanese figure skater
China’s love of Japan skater Hanyu keeps transcending politics / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hanyu, a 27-year-old figure skater from Japan, has achieved “idol-like status in China in recent years, despite fraying relations between Asia’s two biggest economies and historical foes.”
China’s most popular Olympian may be a Japanese figure skater / WSJ (paywall)