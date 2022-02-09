Netizens blame death of Bilibili employee on grueling work policies
A content moderator at Bilibili, one of China’s largest short-form video platforms, died recently from a brain hemorrhage that netizens say resulted from a grueling work schedule during the Chinese New Year holiday.
- Bilibili released a statement arguing that no overtime rules were in place the week before the incident. A special committee has been installed to investigate the matter.
- Content moderators at Bilibili do not stop during major holidays. This year, the employee — whose name was not disclosed — was on duty during Chinese New Year and did not make it home. The video giant gave out triple the salary for working holiday hours.
- On the fateful day, the employee was supposed to clock in for duty in the afternoon but his colleagues found him bedridden at the ER at 5:00 p.m. That night, the doctor announced that he died due to a brain hemorrhage.
The context: Rumors about the 25-year-old’s sudden death began to swirl on February 7 when Wáng Luò Běi @王落北, a Weibo labor activist with nearly 5 million followers, said (in Chinese) that he had received multiple anonymous tips about the Bilibili employee, who leads an artificial-intelligence-powered content moderation team in Wuhan.
- Bilibili has tried to get ahead of the incident. The management described the death as a “wake-up call” for the company. The platform has vowed to implement measures to monitor employees’ health adding more annual physical check-ups and a 24/7 health consulting room. Bilibili also promised to expand their content moderation staff to 1,000 people this year to lighten the workload of other employees.
- The news followed several other high-profile deaths within China’s tech industry, including a 22-year-old employee at ecommerce firm Pinduoduo and a 30-year-old renowned game engineer at TiMi Studio, a subsidiary of Tencent Games.
The takeaway: Tired of feeling burned out and mistreated, Chinese workers — especially those in the country’s tech sector — are agitating for better working conditions. On social media, the overwork culture has become a source of outrage and profound frustration, and a spate of companies including ByteDance have promised to introduce policies to ensure better work-life balance.
The state has provided help. Worker protections were a central theme of last year’s “Red New Deal” policies, which included enforcing the local minimum wage and increasing delivery fees for couriers.