Rec Links for February 9, 2022
These are the top four China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
China-Africa trade is soaring, hitting an all-time high last year, according to new data released on January 18 by China’s customs agency.
- The value of trade between Africa and China rose by 35% from 2020 to $254 billion last year, mainly due to an increase in Chinese exports to the continent, Quartz reports.
- South Africa, Nigeria, Angola, Egypt, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) were Africa’s five largest trading partners with China in 2021, according to the data.
- China’s development banks provided $23 billion for infrastructure projects in Sub-Saharan Africa from 2007 to 2020. This was more than double the combined $9.1 billion lent by such banks in the United States, Germany, Japan, and France, per Reuters.
Eileen Gu is gold, on the course and in China. She is being condemned as a traitor by some in her native land of America but in China, online praise for the athlete’s victory was so intense that it briefly overwhelmed Weibo’s servers, per iFeng via the New York Times. Even authorities are in on the fanfare: The Global Times heralded her as an inspiration for Chinese youths, and the nation’s top anti-graft watchdog posted an interview with Gu after she cinched gold, Bloomberg reports.
China’s propaganda machine is flooding Twitter hashtags critical of the Beijing Winter Games with pro-China messages, the Wall Street Journal reports. The campaign, which likely came from automated accounts, targeted hashtags like #GenocideGames to overwhelm tweets critical of Beijing with pro-China messages.
Bilibili plans to hire 1,000 content censors in a continued effort to deny accusations that the company was responsible for overworking a 25-year-old member to death last week, per Nikkei Asia. The young worker’s death sparked another round of criticism over China’s grueling work culture in the tech industry.
