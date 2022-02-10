02.10.22 A.M. other links

Junyi Yang
  • China’s beer industry is hurting: Production costs, including the prices of barley and packaging materials, such as glass and aluminum, have increased by 12% to 40% year-on-year.
  • Want to withdraw or deposit 50,000 yuan ($7,864) or more from a Chinese bank? Regulators are demanding that banks do additional due diligence on such customers as part of an ongoing campaign against money laundering and fraud.
  • Despite offering chips that are several generations behind global leaders, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) announced a net profit of 3.4 billion yuan ($537.1 million), a year-on-year increase of 172.7%, and projected that revenues for the first quarter of 2022 will increase by 15–17% month-on-month.

What else you need to know

 

The BIGGER Picture

————————————————

China missed Trump trade deal targets, but what can Biden do?

China hasn’t bought enough of the U.S. goods it promised under the Trump-era Phase 1 trade deal. This puts Biden in a tough spot, and there’s no easy solution.

Suggested for you

Storefront of Yang Guo Fu
Business & Technology

Spicy hotpot chain goes global and plans to IPO in Hong Kong

Chang Che
commune trendy chinese bar
Business & Technology

New competition in China’s hip bar scene: COMMUNE raises funds to expand beyond 100 locations

Chang Che
a robot with smiling face at beijing olympic sports venue

Beijing puts Chinese tech on display at Winter Olympics

Chang Che
athleisure in china illustration

The rise of Chinese athleisure wear: Junyi raises millions to take on the world

Chang Che

Evergrande promises a restructuring plan in six months

Chang Che
wu fang zhai zongzi dumpling IPO

A venerable rice dumpling company gets ready for an IPO

Chang Che