02.10.22 A.M. other links

- China’s beer industry is hurting: Production costs, including the prices of barley and packaging materials, such as glass and aluminum, have increased by 12% to 40% year-on-year.
- Want to withdraw or deposit 50,000 yuan ($7,864) or more from a Chinese bank? Regulators are demanding that banks do additional due diligence on such customers as part of an ongoing campaign against money laundering and fraud.
- Despite offering chips that are several generations behind global leaders, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) announced a net profit of 3.4 billion yuan ($537.1 million), a year-on-year increase of 172.7%, and projected that revenues for the first quarter of 2022 will increase by 15–17% month-on-month.
What else you need to know
- India banned the import of drones, cutting off access to an emerging market for China’s DJI Technology, the world’s top consumer dronemaker.
- Evergrande’s CEO Xia Haijun solds bonds worth $128 million that were exposed to Evergrande before his company’s historic default.
The BIGGER Picture
China missed Trump trade deal targets, but what can Biden do?
China hasn’t bought enough of the U.S. goods it promised under the Trump-era Phase 1 trade deal. This puts Biden in a tough spot, and there’s no easy solution.