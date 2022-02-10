Links for Thursday, February 10, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- China’s beer industry is hurting: Production costs, including the prices of barley and packaging materials, such as glass and aluminum, have increased by 12% to 40% year-on-year.
- Want to withdraw or deposit 50,000 yuan ($7,864) or more from a Chinese bank? Regulators are demanding that banks do additional due diligence on such customers as part of an ongoing campaign against money laundering and fraud.
Additional business and technology links:
Douyin repudiates allegations of copyright violations
Douyin denies it allows users to violate patriotic blockbuster’s copyright / Caixin (paywall)
“China’s TikTok twin Douyin denied reports it allowed a 30-minute user-generated video violating the copyright of a patriotic blockbuster to be shared on its platform, as regulators tighten oversight of intellectual property infringements on short-video platforms.”
Links between Trump’s new social media and China-based financier
How a Trump deal got a boost from a China-based financier / Reuters
Abraham Cinta, a China-based financier, played a bigger role than is previously known in the shell company that merged with ex-U.S. president Donald Trump’s new social media venture.
- New information shows that Cinta and ARC, the Shanghai-based investment bank he leads, did not just advise Digital World. They also offered money to create Digital World and recruited an executive to help put the company together.
Olympic merchandise gone virtual
Ecommerce giant Alibaba creates virtual idol to promote Olympics merchandise / Reuters
Alibaba has released a virtual idol named “Dong Dong” to promote the 2022 Beijing Olympics, riding on a trend that has swept China.
Online sales of Winter Olympics souvenirs up 21 times over Lunar New Year / Reuters
New advertising guidelines in Shanghai
Shanghai bans effeminate men, money worship in commercial ads / Sixth Tone
“Shanghai’s market regulator on Wednesday issued a new advertising guideline, prohibiting the portrayal of romance between male characters, effeminate men, and ideologies such as money worship in commercials, among others.”
Competition between Chinese rocket companies secures major funding
Chinese space launch startups attract a frenzy of investment / Space News
China’s emerging rocket companies have secured major funds in the past few weeks amid growing competition to enter the final frontier.
- Most notable is Galactic Energy, which raised $200 million in January, breaking the previous Chinese record in funding rounds for launch companies.
More crackdowns against financial corruption
China arrests former deputy banking regulator on bribery charges / Bloomberg (paywall)
COVID scares Hong Kong market earnings away
Hong Kong’s private sector shrinks amid COVID-19 outbreak, PMI survey shows / Caixin (paywall)
“Hong Kong’s private sector shrank for the first time since January 2021, as the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak dampened new orders and output, according to an economic activity survey.”
State-owned firm to acquire Zimbabwean lithium
Unit of Chinese state-owned metals firm to buy Zimbabwe lithium mine / Caixin (paywall)
More on Evergrande developments
Evergrande vows to finish half of units under construction this year / Caixin (paywall)
Evergrande chair breaks silence to rule out asset fire sale / FT (paywall)
China Evergrande shares firm after chairman vows full construction, no fire sales / Reuters
ZTE the new chip challenger?
China’s ZTE emerges as latest chip challenger / FT (paywall)
More on China’s data and financial developments
China revises draft rules on data security for business sectors / Reuters
Chinese banks required to strengthen due diligence for one-off withdrawals exceeding 50,000 yuan / Caixin (paywall)
World-beating China quants hit with fee curbs in latest blow / Bloomberg (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Shenzhen halts international mail over imported COVID fears
Shenzhen district suspends inbound mail delivery on virus fears / Caixin (paywall)
“Shenzhen’s Luohu District neighboring Hong Kong suspended door delivery of international mail and parcels Wednesday after recent Covid-19 flare-ups were linked to imported goods.”
China races for 6G
Chinese researchers declare data streaming record with whirling radio waves / SCMP (paywall)
“Chinese researchers say they have achieved a record data streaming speed using a revolutionary technology that could help China take the lead in the global race for next-gen wireless communication, or 6G.”
China’s big space plans
China plans another record-setting space missions in 2022 / Sixth Tone
“The country aims to launch over 50 rockets and send more than 140 spacecraft into the Earth’s orbit this year.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Beijing continues to punish Vilnius
China suspends Lithuanian beef imports as Taiwan row grows / Reuters
“China suspended imports of beef, dairy and beer from Lithuania this week.”
Squeezed Lithuania urges world to stand up against China, Russia / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Lithuania’s top diplomat called on the world to stand up to China and Russia’s alleged human rights violations during a visit to Australia, while acknowledging there would be a “cost” to taking such actions.”
Radio Free Asia suspends Cantonese programming in Hong Kong
U.S.-funded news service to suspend Cantonese op-eds and programmes over ‘dire situation in Hong Kong’ / HKFP
Radio Free Asia (RFA) has suspended its Cantonese programs from March 1 “until further notice,” citing concerns about press freedom in Hong Kong and the “red lines” of the national security law.
Hong Kong hits back at criticism of press crackdown
Hong Kong says criticism of its media crackdown ‘erroneous,’ ‘opinionated’ / Radio Free Asia
“Hong Kong’s government on Wednesday ‘strongly condemned’ criticism from 21 governments of its crackdown on independent media under the national security law.”
China vs. SpaceX quarrel continues
China accuses U.S. of mismanagement of Musk’s satellite risks / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China accused the U.S. of not taking responsibility for problems caused by satellites launched by Elon Musk-backed SpaceX, highlighting the potential risk for conflict between the world’s two top space-faring nations.”
U.S. and China don’t see eye to eye on bungled trade deal
U.S. promises to make China account for trade-deal miss / Bloomberg (paywall)
The U.S. will hold China to account for failing to meet the purchase targets promised in the Trump-era trade deal, President Joe Biden’s commerce chief said, after China said that the nation had done its best to live up to the terms of the 2020 deal.
China hopes U.S. will remove tariffs, end sanctions to create conditions for trade / Reuters
Yesterday on SupChina: China missed Trump trade deal targets, but what can Biden do?
U.S. fighter jet crashes in the South China Sea
What happens when a stealth jet ends up on the ocean floor? / NYT (paywall)
“On Jan. 24, one of the U.S. Navy’s most expensive warplanes crashed as it tried to land on an aircraft carrier and sank to the bottom of the South China Sea. The $94 million F-35 Joint Strike Fighter is now the subject of a salvage operation.”
U.S. surveillance vessel spotted in area of downed fighter jet / Radio Free Asia
Nomenclature rows over Asia’s disputed sea
In the South China Sea, even the name is disputed / Radio Free Asia
Although most of the world calls it the “South China Sea,” the six different countries who stake claims on the body of water prefer their own specific names.
China donates millions worth of equipment to the Philippines
China donates military, construction equipment to Philippine defense department / Radio Free Asia
“China has agreed to donate millions of dollars in military and construction equipment to the Philippine government despite a bitter dispute over the South China Sea, officials said Wednesday.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Fiction writing in a nanny state
How China’s fiction writers have learned to survive its politics / Time
“The majority [of Chinese fiction writers] are not, in fact, writing about politics at all, but simply reclaiming — or escaping through fantasy — the messiness of personal and social experience. But even that risks being a political act when so many personal experiences, memories and desires contradict or clash with the Party’s authorized story and collective ideology.”
Nixon’s historic visit to China, 50 years later
50th anniversary of Nixon in China: Beijing looks forward to looking back at historic visit / SCMP (paywall)
“Beijing is set to commemorate the 50th anniversary of U.S. president Richard Nixon’s trip to China in February 1972 amid fraying ties between the two countries.”
How Nixon’s 1972 visit to China changed the balance of Cold War power / History
Parenting boot camps
Amid coronavirus and tutor ban parents use boot camps to learn how to teach children themselves / SCMP (paywall)
“Worried Chinese parents are enrolling themselves in various communication boot camps on parent-child relationship to learn how to interact with and teach their children better.”
Nathan Chen’s gold win sledged by Chinese netizens
Olympic win brings U.S. skater Nathan Chen little love in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
U.S. Olympic figure skater Nathan Chen’s victory was the second-highest trending hashtag on Weibo. Many comments, however, were critical of the athlete, amid growing difficulties that American athletes of Chinese heritage face in China.
How Chinese characters went digital
The fonts that made China’s digital revolution possible / Sixth Tone
“For centuries, the delicate and elegant Songti typeface dominated Chinese printing presses. But on the early digital era’s low resolution monitors, delicacy could be a drawback.”