Rec Links for Thursday, February 10, 2022
These are the top five China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
ASML has warned of intellectual property infringement from a Chinese firm associated with rival XTAL. Dutch-based ASML, which plays a critical role in the global chip supply chain, had previously sued XTAL for stealing trade secrets in the U.S.
Two Uyghur kids returned “malnourished and traumatized” after coming home to Turkey from boarding schools in Xinjiang. As China rounds up the Muslim ethnic minority group in “re-education” centers, Uyghur children have often been separated from their parents. NPR interviewed two of them in the first report of its kind.
China doubles down on “double reduction”: The Ministry of Education is planning “more rules to ease academic burden on children,” per Caixin. “In a plan for this year, the ministry said it will make more rules to supervise extra-curricular tutoring, boost enforcement and institutionalize its ‘double reduction’ campaign, which kicked off last July.”
India banned the import of drones, cutting off access to an emerging market for China’s DJI Technology, the world’s top consumer dronemaker.
China’s top chipmaker races forward: Despite offering chips that are several generations behind global leaders, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) announced a net profit of 3.4 billion yuan ($537.1 million), a year-on-year increase of 172.7%, and projected that revenues for the first quarter of 2022 will increase by 15–17% month-on-month.