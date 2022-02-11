02.11.22 A.M. other links
- 17 employees of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals have been arrested in Shenzhen, and accused of tampering with the genetic test results of tumor patients in order to defraud medical insurance providers. The case is still “under further investigation.”
- Inflation was moderate in China in 2021 with CPI at 0.9%, and will be “manageable” in 2022, according to the latest report from China central bank.
What else you need to know
- Shennan Circuits 深南电路, a circuit board manufacturer, secured $401 million (2.55 billion yuan) on private shares issued to nineteen investors. The firms Huatai Securities and Big Fund Phase II bought the most stock issued, purchasing $55.5 million and $47 million, respectively. Yesterday, Shennan rose 3.89% on the day, closing out at $18.
- Loans of Chinese yuan beat analyst predictions in January, reaching a record high 394.4 billion yuan ($62 billion). Rising corporate credit rates and the growth of short-term loans accelerated this increase.
The BIGGER Picture
————————————————
China ‘deeply concerned’ about Uyghur militants in Afghanistan
China’s top envoy to the UN raised concerns over a Security Council report on Afghanistan-based terrorism, expressing particular concern that militants might target Xinjiang.