02.11.22 A.M. other links

Junyi Yang

  • Shennan Circuits 深南电路, a circuit board manufacturer, secured $401 million (2.55 billion yuan) on private shares issued to nineteen investors. The firms Huatai Securities and Big Fund Phase II bought the most stock issued, purchasing $55.5 million and $47 million, respectively. Yesterday, Shennan rose 3.89% on the day, closing out at $18.
  • Loans of Chinese yuan beat analyst predictions in January, reaching a record high 394.4 billion yuan ($62 billion). Rising corporate credit rates and the growth of short-term loans accelerated this increase.

China ‘deeply concerned’ about Uyghur militants in Afghanistan

China’s top envoy to the UN raised concerns over a Security Council report on Afghanistan-based terrorism, expressing particular concern that militants might target Xinjiang.

