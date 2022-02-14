02.14.22 A.M. other links
- Didi Chuxing is sacking about 20% of its staff across all China-based departments as the ride-hailing giant continues to deal with regulatory pressures and restrictions on its operations.
- Tesla has denied reports that it had received approval to set up its second factory in China in the northeastern rustbelt city of Shenyang, calling it “false information.”
What else you need to know
- India has banned about 50 more Chinese apps and games, including Tencent’s Xriver and NetEase’s Onmyoji Arena, the latest in a series of blocks and bans on national security grounds.
- China has conditionally approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 treatment, Paxlovid, for patients who have comorbidities or are at high risk of developing severe illness.
- China’s private online tutoring sector was recently banned from offering high school curriculum classes. With an approximate market value of $100 billion, Beijing is citing holiday celebrations for the regulatory crackdown. However, pressures against edutech firms, such as TAL, Gaotu Techedu Inc., Youdao Inc., and Zuoyebang, began back in July after the government deemed a “disorderly expansion of capital” in the sector.
- Household savings increased this January by 5.41 trillion yuan ($851 billion) year-on-year. The expansion of savings was attributed to growing year-end bonuses and sluggish consumer spending.
The BIGGER Picture
First Wall Street IPO for a Chinese company since October
The first U.S. initial public offering from a Chinese company since biotech firm LianBio raised $334 million on the Nasdaq in October 2021 is set to take place with the listing of Meihua International Medical Technologies, which is looking to raise $57.5 million. Meihua makes disposable medical products such as catheters and hospital ID bracelets.