A new Chinese social media app beats WeChat
Just three weeks after its launch, the social media app Zheli became the most downloaded app on Apple’s App Store in China, surpassing the indispensable WeChat. What made Zheli such a hit?
- Zheli bills itself as an exclusive social network for intimate friends, limiting friend requests to just 50 contacts. It’s a direct swipe at WeChat, which has become so ubiquitous in China that practically everybody — acquaintances, business partners, customers, distant relatives — has your contact.
- Zheli is a proto-metaverse app. Users join by creating a 3D avatar, interacting with friends in a shared room that looks like an apartment. Real-time communication and location sharing is encouraged.
- The app has already been accused of privacy breaches, with some reports that it stores WeChat and QQ IDs along with other personal information.
The context: Launched on January 19, Zheli reached No. 1 on the App Store on February 8, becoming the first social media app to surpass WeChat in several years.
- Today, as daily users approached one million, Zheli suspended new users. The app cited “a continuous, organized effort by larger platforms” to attack the credibility of the company, spreading fake reviews and rumors.
- Combining 3D virtual elements and a shared “room” concept, Zheli belongs to a class of new metaverse-like social networking apps including Soul, ZEPETO, and the face-swapping app ZAO.
- Zheli seemed to become popular with long-distance couples during the Chinese New Year holidays, many of whom interacted in the online “apartment” provided by Zheli.
The takeaway: Zheli’s spectacular rise is proof that startups can still disrupt the social networking space, despite the many incumbents. As Chinese users get fed up with WeChat and its suite of apps, new platforms providing different ways of interacting such as Soul and Zheli might be the future.