Links for Monday, February 14, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- Didi Chuxing is sacking about 20% of its staff across all China-based departments as the ride-hailing giant continues to deal with regulatory pressures and restrictions on its operations.
- Tesla has denied reports that it had received approval to set up its second factory in China in the northeastern rust belt city of Shenyang, calling it “false information.”
- China’s private online tutoring sector was recently banned from offering high school curriculum classes. With an approximate market value of $100 billion, Beijing is citing holiday celebrations for the regulatory crackdown. However, pressures against edutech firms, such as TAL, Gaotu Techedu Inc., Youdao Inc., and Zuoyebang, began back in July after the government deemed a “disorderly expansion of capital” in the sector.
- Household savings increased this January by 5.41 trillion yuan ($851 billion) year-on-year. The expansion of savings was attributed to growing year-end bonuses and sluggish consumer spending.
Additional business and technology links:
A metaverse with Chinese characteristics?
China’s tech giants push toward an $8 trillion metaverse opportunity — one that will be highly regulated / CNBC
China’s technology giants are investing in a booming metaverse market worth near $8 trillion in the future. However, Chinese companies are taking a more cautious approach amid Beijing’s tight regulations on censorship, technology rules, and cryptocurrencies.
Dmonstudio is the latest casualty of China’s competitive online shopping market
TikTok parent ByteDance kills off Shein-like fashion shopping app after three months / SCMP (paywall)
“Dmonstudio, a fashion shopping app launched three months ago by TikTok parent ByteDance, said over the weekend it has ceased operations, marking an abrupt end to what was once considered a bid to challenge fast-rising Chinese online retailer Shein.”
Tencent pledges adherence to China’s broad social goals
Tencent vows to promote core social values in content production reshuffles / TechNode
“Chinese tech giant Tencent has launched a major reshuffle in its entertainment and content production business, setting ‘social responsibilities’ as the primary goal for film production arm Tencent Pictures.”
The chairman of China Life Insurance may face corruption charges
State insurance boss’s capital games in Hong Kong / Caixin (paywall)
Wáng Bīn 王滨, a well-connected executive of state-owned insurance giant China Taiping Insurance Group, is also known as a “tyrannical leader” who allegedly conducted “shady business dealings” with a network of associates of whom many have since been under fire for corruption.
More on Olympic mascot sales
What’s black and white, weighs half a pound and is popular in China? / NYT (paywall)
China fines Olympics IP violators selling fake panda mascot toys / Bloomberg (paywall)
“China is cracking down on Olympics-related intellectual property infringements by going after those who are trying to capitalize on skiing phenomenon Eileen Gu’s name or panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen for profit.”
Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown / AP
Fashion trouble for China textile mogul
China textile mogul pushed into fashion, then ran into trouble / WSJ (paywall)
Trinity Group, a company owned by Chinese textile magnate Qiū Yàfū 邱亚夫, has bought up luxury fashion labels, such as Savile Row’s Gieves & Hawkes, over the past few years. Those brands are now part of a liquidation process in Hong Kong.
Heightened job competition for record level of university graduates
Beijing offers support as record 10.76 million graduates ramps up employment pressure / SCMP (paywall)
“China is rolling out support for a record 10.76 million college students poised to graduate this year, amid heightened competition for jobs and slowing economic growth.”
Will celebrating Valentine’s Day attract more female gamers?
Chinese otome games mark Valentine’s Day with fresh female content / TechNode
Popular Chinese female-oriented online games, known as otome, have released new content to celebrate Valentine’s Day and attract new players.
Book review on China’s impact on Hollywood
How China used Hollywood to build the world’s biggest film market / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Erich Schwartzel’s new book reveals how China censored Hollywood and took the industry’s best practices.”
BMW to secure more control of joint China venture
BMW pays $4.2 bln to take control of Chinese JV / Reuters
“BMW will pay 3.7 billion euros ($4.2 billion) to take majority control of its Chinese joint venture after securing the necessary license from Beijing, as global automakers seek a tighter grip on business in the world’s biggest car market.”
More on corruption crackdowns
China arrests ex-development bank official for alleged bribery / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hé Xìngxiáng 何兴祥, a former vice president of China Development Bank, has been arrested for alleged corruption.
China arrests ex-Hangzhou Party chief on bribery charges / Bloomberg (paywall)
Zhōu Jiāngyǒng 周江勇, the former Communist Party boss of Hangzhou, has been arrested on bribery charges, the latest development in a case that has been linked to Jack Ma’s Ant Group.
Eileen Gu fervor continues
Eileen Gu is dominating the Beijing Olympics — in skiing and sponsorships / WSJ (paywall)
“The sheer number of endorsements the 18-year-old Gu has bagged, even before her recent win, makes her an outlier in China as a marketing force as well as a skier.”
Chinese ecommerce platform issues new stock to counter poor IPO
Huitongda prices Hong Kong IPO at bottom of range / Bloomberg (paywall)
Alibaba-backed Huitongda, a Chinese ecommerce platform, has raised about $284 million after pricing its Hong Kong IPO at the bottom of its marketed range.
Hyundai’s new China strategy
Hyundai takes a second run at China with luxury Genesis brand / Bloomberg (paywall)
Hyundai is seeking to enter China with a direct-to-market strategy targeting young, upwardly mobile consumers, as the automaker looks to tap the country’s booming EV market.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Beijing Games finally gets natural snow
China issues blizzard alert in first Beijing snowfall of Olympics / Reuters
“The China Meteorological Administration (CMA) issued a blizzard warning for Sunday saying significant snowfall is expected in large parts of northern China including Beijing, the capital and current site of the Winter Olympics.”
Heavy snow a welcome ‘problem’ for Beijing venues / Reuters
Hong Kong’s hospitals under strain
An Omicron wave prompts Hong Kong to halt its policy of hospitalizing all virus cases. / NYT (paywall)
“The Hong Kong government said on Sunday that it would begin prioritizing hospital isolation space for children, older people and other serious cases as a wave of coronavirus infections has swamped health care resources in the city.”
Hong Kong virus cases top 2,000 and are set to double again / Bloomberg (paywall)
The world wants to hold China to Western standards on climate change
World to China: Time to step up on climate / Politico
A new Politico poll found that “majorities in every age group, income bracket, ideological affiliation and gender across 12 developed and developing countries agree that China needs to be held to the same standards as Western countries when it comes to reducing emissions and combating climate change.”
China puts hydrogen vehicles on show at the Games
Hydrogen cars and buses seize the spotlight at Beijing’s Winter Olympic Games / Bloomberg (paywall)
China is now using the Winter Olympics to promote advances made in hydrogen-powered vehicles, which are better suited than EVs for wintry climates, with over 1,000 hydrogen vehicles traversing the streets of Beijing and Zhangjiakou.
China issues a new campaign on reproductive health
China tries to dial back its high abortion rate / WSJ (paywall)
“A recent plan by the government-backed China Family Planning Association outlined a ‘campaign of intervention’ to reduce unplanned pregnancies and abortions among adolescents and unmarried women, citing improvements to reproductive health.”
China’s family planning body to ‘intervene’ in abortions / Sixth Tone
China’s population crisis could give women greater reproductive rights, but hurdles remain / SCMP (paywall)
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
ILO says Xinjiang labor policies are discriminatory
China’s labor policies in Xinjiang are discriminatory, ILO body says / Reuters
An International Labour Organization (ILO) committee has expressed “deep concern” about China’s policies in Xinjiang in a new report, calling them “discriminatory and asking Beijing to bring its employment practices into line with global standards.”
Australian media accuses China of interfering in upcoming election
Australia thwarts Chinese plot to fund election candidates – media / Reuters
“Chinese spies sought to fund candidates for Australia’s center-left Labor opposition party in an upcoming federal election but the plot was foiled by the national security agency, Australian media reported on Friday.”
Politics is the real game at the Olympics
Xi’s Olympics diplomacy stumbles as leaders avoid Beijing Games / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“Chinese President Xí Jìnpíng’s 习近平 diplomatic push timed with the Beijing Winter Olympics hit a snag after Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and India’s top envoy canceled plans to attend the opening ceremony at the last minute.”
At Beijing press conferences, the questions tell their own story / NYT (paywall)
At the Olympics daily news conference, reporters from outlets outside China often ask with “indelicate” questions about what is wrong. Domestic reporters ask their Chinese counterparts about all that is well.
‘Speed dating’ with Xi: China shows off its new friends at Beijing Winter Olympics / FT (paywall)
China defies COVID and condemnation to pull off Winter Games / FT (paywall)
At Winter Olympics, China seeks to dial down anti-athlete vitriol a notch / WSJ (paywall)
The Olympics mascot finally speaks
Backlash in China after popular panda mascot Bing Dwen Dwen speaks in deep male voice / SCMP (paywall)
Beijing’s beloved panda mascot for the Olympics has now come under fire, after the mascot spoke with a deep male voice and a northeastern Chinese accent in a program aired on February 8 by state broadcaster CCTV.
At the Olympics, the lovable panda mascot can smile and wave. But speak? / WSJ (paywall)
The U.S. wants to send back China’s panda ambassadors
50 years later, some question value of U.S.-China ‘panda diplomacy’ / NYT (paywall)
Congress has released a new bill stipulating that panda cubs born abroad must be shipped to China within a few years, taking aim at China’s “panda diplomacy.”
- “Panda diplomacy” is a form of soft power: China loans its native pandas to a zoo in another country, in return for an annual fee (usually $500,000 to $1 million each) — a move meant to build up its global image.
More gabble on Gu
Eileen Gu’s message of equality clashes with reality in China / Bloomberg (paywall)
Eileen Gu’s China choice pays off…for now / Reuters
India, Canada, and others toughen up on China’s trade policies
India takes aim at China’s trade coercion against Australia / Bloomberg (paywall)
“India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar criticized China’s economic actions toward Australia in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, saying progress and prosperity over the past 80 years was the result of a trading system ‘governed by rules and not politically influenced.’”
Countries ask to join WTO talks over China, Lithuania spat / AP
Canada was the latest country this week to ask to join talks about the European Union’s complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) accusing China of exerting economic pressure on Lithuania.
Lithuania tests the EU’s resolve on Chinese economic coercion / FT (paywall)
Germany is getting tougher on China
Germany hardens China stance, echoing EU’s ‘systemic rival’ label / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
“The German foreign ministry is poised to send a paper to other government departments urging them to regard China as a ‘systemic rival’, as the new Olaf Scholz administration breaks with longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel’s non-confrontational approach.”
U.S. and China embassy battles in the Solomon Islands
U.S. aims to counter China by opening Solomon Islands embassy / AP
Beijing’s embassy warns citizens in Solomons to stay alert after another Chinese shop looted / SCMP (paywall)
Ukraine and Taiwan
U.S. sees China watching Ukraine crisis as proxy for Taiwan / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Biden administration increasingly believes that China is gauging the U.S. response to the Ukraine crisis as a proxy for how America would deal with more aggressive action by Beijing against Taiwan.”
Somaliland hits back at China over Taiwan
‘Born free’: Somaliland says China can’t dictate to it over Taiwan / Reuters
“China cannot dictate who Somaliland can have relations with as it was a sovereign nation and ‘born free,’ the foreign minister of the breakaway Somali region said on Friday during a trip to Taiwan, which has been condemned by Beijing.”
LGBTQ protests over Taiwan’s same-sex marriage rules
Taiwan LGBT activists hold Valentine’s Day protest against same-sex marriage rules / AFP via SCMP (paywall)
“LGBT activists in Taiwan braved a Valentine’s Day downpour Monday to protest against the island’s same-sex marriage law, which critics say falls short of full recognition for many international couples.”
COVID may push Hong Kong further toward Beijing
Hong Kong’s COVID crisis opens door for China to cement control / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chief Secretary John Lee met with Chinese officials in neighboring Shenzhen to seek assistance in securing enough food supplies and building a makeshift hospital for COVID patients, the latest sign of how the once-autonomous financial hub continues to grow ever-more dependent on Beijing as it sticks with China’s strategy to push for zero cases rather than open to the world.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Wife of film director hits out at health toll of Olympics work grind
Zhang’s wife tells of director’s sacrifice for Games ceremony / Reuters
Chén Tíng 陈婷, the wife of Chinese film director and Oscar-nominee Zhāng Yìmóu 张艺谋, criticized that the “self-harming” work rate at the Beijing Olympics had pushed her husband’s health to the limit, prompting both criticism and support from Chinese netizens.
China’s terracotta warriors enlist 20 more figurines
The terracotta army just added 20 soldiers, a reminder that large parts of the site are unexcavated / SCMP (paywall)
“According to CGTN, the Emperor Qin Shi Huang’s Mausoleum Site Museum in Xi’an…announced last week that archeologists had unearthed 20 well-preserved figurines in Terracotta Warriors Pit 1, the largest pit at the site.”