Rec Links for Monday, February 14, 2022
These are the top five China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
India has banned about 50 more Chinese apps and games, including Tencent’s Xriver and NetEase’s Onmyoji Arena, the latest in a series of blocks and bans on national security grounds.
Tensions are high in the Indo-Pacific. The United States, South Korea, and Japan released a joint statement that opposes “any unilateral action that seeks to alter the status quo and increase tensions in the region,” after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “China has been acting more aggressively” at a Quad meeting on Friday.
Eileen Gu’s citizenship status remains a mystery, after two Olympic websites removed contradictory information about the freestyle skier’s status shortly after her gold medal win. Gu “acquired” Chinese nationality in 2019, which under Article 13 of China’s Nationality Law, would have required her to renounce her U.S. citizenship, legal scholar Donald Clarke noted on Twitter.
- “Does the Chinese government follow Chinese law? Does it consider itself free to disregard the NPC?” Clarke tweeted.
The first U.S. initial public offering from a Chinese company since biotech firm LianBio raised $334 million on the Nasdaq in October 2021 is set to take place with the listing of Meihua International Medical Technologies, which is looking to raise $57.5 million. Meihua makes disposable medical products such as catheters and hospital ID bracelets.
Will Xi ever name a political heir? As a Party congress approaches, General Secretary Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 will likely serve another five-year term. However, nobody “except maybe a tight-lipped circle of senior officials” has any idea on how long he wants to stay in power, or if he ever plans to appoint a political successor. See also: The Reshuffling Report: “A series of articles — based on empirical research by Brookings scholar Cheng Li — anticipating and analyzing leadership changes at China’s 20th Party Congress.”