02.15.22 A.M. other links
- CATL “must enter the U.S. market” said Zēng Yùqún 曾毓群, CEO of the world’s leading maker of batteries for electric cars, at an investor communication meeting yesterday. A source quoted by China Business News also claimed that CATL is “considering the possibility of setting up factories in Mexico, Canada, and other places.”
- The crackdown on securities fraud and financial malfeasance will continue, according to one of China’s most senior prosecutors. He noted that from January to November 2021, 211 people were prosecuted for securities and futures crimes, an increase of 90.1% year-on-year.
What else you need to know
- U.S. asset manager BlackRock’s China joint venture has received approval to sell pension products in Guangzhou and Chengdu for a one-year trial period
- Japan’s SoftBank invests $47 million in Chinese Courier SF’s smart vending machine unit Feng E Zushi.
The BIGGER Picture
China clears Pfizer’s COVID pill
Paxlovid, Pfizer’s COVID pill, is the first oral treatment to receive conditional approval in China. That doesn’t mean a shift away from COVID zero.