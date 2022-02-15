Editor’s note for Tuesday, February 15, 2022

A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn. Today: Hong Kong battles COVID, the top 10 metaverse companies in China, China's agritech revolution, an essay on the dismal state of U.S.-China relations finds online support, and an interesting project by Taiwanese designer Huáng Rènwèi 黃任蔚.

Beijing seems to think that the Ukraine crisis is over. At least that’s what the tone of state broadcaster CCTV’s report today implied, according to scholar Carl Minzner: “[CCTV cited Russia’s] defense minister as saying ships returning to port after exercises, Russia will not go to war with Ukraine; Zelensky as emphasizing negotiations.”

As possible confirmation, Bill Bishop of the Sinocism newsletter tweeted: “Not changing anything around PRC embassy in Kiev may be a tell they are confident Russia not going to attack?”

Our word of the day is the League of Social Democrats (LSD), one of Hong Kong’s few remaining active pro-democracy parties: 社會民主連線 (shèhuì mínzhǔ liánxiàn or se5 wui2 man4 zyu2 lin4 sin3 in Cantonese).

