Links for Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- The crackdown on securities fraud and financial malfeasance will continue, according to one of China’s most senior prosecutors. He noted that from January to November 2021, 211 people were prosecuted for securities and futures crimes, an increase of 90.1% year-on-year.
- U.S. asset manager BlackRock’s China joint venture has received approval to sell pension products in Guangzhou and Chengdu for a one-year trial period.
- Japan’s SoftBank invests $47 million in Chinese Courier SF’s smart vending machine unit Feng E Zushi.
Additional business and technology links:
Virtual work becomes acceptable at this Chinese travel firm
Trip.com announces flexible work policy / Caixin (paywall)
From March 1, employees of the Chinese travel giant Trip.com can apply to work remotely for up to two days a week, as a “work from anywhere” culture grows in popularity in China in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
China’s largest online travel company Trip.com Group to roll out hybrid work model, allowing employees to do their jobs remotely up to two days a week / SCMP (paywall)
Trip.com argues for Big Tech to embrace work from home / Sixth Tone
TikTok begins hiring European moderators to curb spread of harmful content
TikTok poaches content moderators from Big Tech contractors in Europe / FT (paywall)
TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, has “poached hundreds of content moderators in Europe from outsourcing companies that serve social media rivals such as Facebook, as the group seeks to tackle a growing problem with harmful content.”
- “At least 190 of those to join since January 2021 previously worked through contracting companies for Accenture, Covalen and Cpl, according to an FT analysis of public LinkedIn profiles.”
More on Didi downsizing
Didi to cut up to 20% of jobs before Hong Kong listing / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Chinese ride hailing giant Didi plans to reduce its overall headcount by as much as 20% as the troubled tech firm pushes ahead with plans to transfer its stock-market listing to Hong Kong.”
Didi starts wide layoffs seven months into China’s cybersecurity review / TechNode
Didi Chuxing starts company wide lay-offs amid unresolved cybersecurity probe, ongoing delisting in New York / SCMP (paywall)
Starbucks is under fire in China, again
Starbucks faces backlash in China over police incident at store / Reuters
State-run newspaper People’s Daily called Starbucks “arrogant” after a user’s description of an incident at the coffee chain sparked public backlash online. The incident reportedly involved a number of police officers who were eating outside a Starbucks store in Chongqing before they were told by staff to move away.
China competes for more than gold with digital yuan unveilings
China is showing off the digital yuan at the Olympics. Can the U.S. compete? / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Experts say digital currency could give Beijing a wealth of real-time transaction data and tools to enact policy and expand its surveillance methods through direct access to its citizens’ digital wallets. And though the e-CNY is still in its early stages — transactions as of the end of 2021 totaled the equivalent $14 billion — setting standards for digital cash could eventually be a way for China to flex its geopolitical muscle.”
Trouble for phony merchants
China makes example of peddlers of phony Olympic mascot merch / Caixin (paywall)
Report on housing subsidies effect on macroeconomic activity
Will subsidized housing stabilize the real estate industry? / Caixin (paywall)
Local governments release investment plans for foreign firms
China’s local governments, hit by property market slowdown, court foreign investment to steady growth / SCMP (paywall)
Baidu trains its driverless cars for their Olympic competition
Baidu’s self-driving vehicles take a turn with Olympics showcase / Bloomberg (paywall)
ByteDance makes internal shifts in line with anti-monopoly regulations
Chinese corporate venture capital: A golden decade and a looming fall / TechNode
ByteDance dissolved its strategic investment department in January, reassigning at least 100 employees in the process. Many have speculated that the move represents “an urgent shift from ByteDance as it looks to abide by China’s anti-monopoly regulations.”
China broadens regulations on ride-hailing giants
China to strengthen oversight of ride-hailing industry / Caixin (paywall)
“China will strengthen oversight of the online ride-hailing industry, according to a joint notice issued by eight departments including the Ministry of Transport.”
Real estate in Hong Kong just hit a record
Hong Kong sells premium land site for record-breaking price / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Success Energy, a unit of SEA Holdings Ltd., won the site for HK$1.19 billion ($152 million), the government announced Tuesday.”
Hong Kong moves to sustainability through bond release
Hong Kong to raise $770 million in first retail green bond / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Retail investors in Hong Kong will soon be able to buy green bonds for as little as HK$10,000 ($1,281) as the city looks to expand its role as a sustainable finance hub.”
Health care mutual fund falls
Zhong Ou health-care fund falls out of Alipay top 10 after ranking no. 1 / Caixin (paywall)
“A health-care mutual fund run by a star manager dropped out of Alipay’s weekly top-10 list after ranking first the previous week, raising questions about the list’s selection criteria.”
EV startup narrows bank pick for IPO
EV maker Hozon picks banks for $1 billion Hong Kong IPO / Bloomberg (paywall)
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Rocket headed for Moon crash was built by China, not SpaceX
China, not SpaceX, may be source of rocket part crashing into moon / NYT (paywall)
“Part of a rocket is expected to crash into the far side of the moon on March 4. Initially thought to be a SpaceX rocket stage, the object may actually be part of a Long March 3C rocket that launched in 2014.”
Rocket set to hit Moon built by China, not SpaceX: Astronomers / Al Jazeera
Origin of rocket on course to slam into moon wrongly identified / CNN
Guangdong’s drought crisis
As drought worsens, Guangdong to face ‘severe’ water shortages / Sixth Tone
The worst drought to hit Guangdong in decades is only getting more severe. Rivers in the southern province have received 70% less rain since last fall.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Two women test the limits of China’s propaganda apparatus
Opinion: Who is the real China? Eileen Gu or the chained woman? / NYT (paywall)
Yuan Li writes: “Many people are angry that the government-controlled algorithms glorify Ms. Gu, who fits into the narrative of the powerful and prosperous China, while censoring the chained woman, whose deplorable conditions defy that narrative. The two women’s starkly different circumstances — celebrated vs. silenced — reflect the reality that to the Chinese state, everyone is a tool that serves a purpose until it does not.”
Context on the chained woman on SupChina: Disturbing video of chained-up mother in rural China sparks outrage, calls for investigation.
Who can play for Team China?
For some athletes, what is Chinese is not so simple / NPR
Switching teams is extremely common for naturalized athletes at the Olympics, but China expressly forbids its citizens from holding citizenship in another country. Yet, according to the Chinese consulate in New York, athletes who obtain Chinese permanent residency can also play for the Chinese national team.
The Beijing Winter Olympics, for Beijingers
For Chinese still trapped in the pandemic, the Olympics give a spark of pride / Washington Post (paywall)
“Emotions surrounding the Games in China run the gamut and include, for some, being put off by the glitzy display amid daily hardships.”
How Beijing residents are taking a ‘closed-loop’ Winter Olympics / Al Jazeera
China’s Games spending is building better trains
For China, hosting the Olympics is worth every billion / NYT (paywall)
“For many cities, the Games make no economic sense. National pride and an enthusiasm for building transportation infrastructure change the equation for Beijing.”
U.S. unlikely to make China budge on missed trade deal
Biden team sees limited ability to press China in trade talks / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Biden administration officials, running out of patience after months of talks on shortfalls in the so-called phase-one trade agreement, are trying to assess Beijing’s willingness to make any further concessions but consider that unlikely, the people said.”
Earlier on SupChina: China missed Trump trade deal targets, but what can Biden do?
China and New Zealand bolster trade ties
New Zealand to lower barriers to Chinese investment under upgraded trade deal / SCMP (paywall)
“China and New Zealand have ratified an upgrade of their long-standing trade deal, as Beijing pushes to expand its global trade network to fortify its economy during prolonged tensions with the U.S. and other countries.”
China flies another plane near Taiwan
Taiwan says Chinese plane flew close to remote island / Reuters
“A small Chinese civilian aircraft flew very close to a remote Taiwanese-controlled island next to China’s coast earlier this month, Taiwan’s defense ministry said on Tuesday, adding China may be trying a new strategy to test its reactions.”
Mainland Chinese Y-12 plane sent to test Taiwan’s frontline response, island’s defense ministry says / SCMP (paywall)
Anti-China sentiment simmers in South Korea
Beijing Winter Olympics speed skating spat stokes anti-China hostility in South Korea / FT (paywall)
“Accusations of cultural appropriation and biased officiating at the Beijing Winter Olympics are provoking indignation and stirring anti-China sentiment in South Korea.”
Australia wades into the Ukraine crisis
Australia urges China to denounce Russia over Ukraine / AP
“Australia’s prime minister on Tuesday urged China to denounce Russian threats against Ukraine, as the crisis between the U.S.-led allies and Moscow raises the specter of a broader conflict.”
China plans for grade-A universities
The universities and disciplines China aims to turn into world-beaters / SCMP (paywall)
China has issued new plans to bolster its universities as part of its push to create a higher-education sector to support the country’s economic development.
Egypt’s new capital, built by China
Egypt’s new capital city is literally rising out of the sand / China-Africa Project (paywall)
A Chinese construction company is building Egypt’s new administrative capital in a desert outside of Cairo at shocking speed. The $45 billion project includes the 1,266-foot-high Iconic Tower, which will be Africa’s tallest skyscraper.
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
A talk with Games ceremonies director Zhāng Yìmóu 张艺谋
How ‘Flying Daggers’ director prepared for Olympic opening ceremony: Q&A / Bloomberg (paywall)
The New York Times interviews the acclaimed film director and the only person to ever direct opening ceremonies for both the Summer and Winter Olympics.
Snowboarder Sū Yìmíng 苏翊鸣 wins China’s sixth gold, breaks nation’s medal record
China surpasses previous Winter Olympic medal counts with snowboarding win / WSJ (paywall)
“China surpassed its previous record for gold medals and total medals at a Winter Olympics on Tuesday, after teenage snowboarder Su Yiming delivered the host country’s sixth top finish and 12th overall medal.”
He’s a successful child actor. Now, he’s also China’s first snowboarding medalist / WSJ (paywall)
Will winter sports stick in China?
With indoor ski resorts and curling schools, China lifts Xi’s sports dream / NYT (paywall)
“China said it succeeded on a vow by Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, the country’s top leader, to nurture millions of winter sports enthusiasts. But will the interest last after the Winter Games end?”
China is seeing a rise in snow sports — and related injuries / Sixth Tone
“Winter sports enthusiasts are sharing their mishaps online and encouraging others to take precautions.”
Dating shows featuring China’s elderly break sex taboos
On Chinese dating shows, the stars are old, single, and ready to mingle / Sixth Tone
“Dating TV shows featuring straight-talking seniors are attracting big audiences in China — and helping to break long-held taboos over sex after menopause.”
Kim Lee sued by ex-husband after domestic abuse scandal
Anti-domestic violence icon Kim Lee sued by ex-husband / Sixth Tone
“Nearly six months after calling out her ex-husband, the founder of popular education company Crazy English, for allegedly abusing their children, anti-domestic violence icon Kim Lee said her ex-husband had filed a lawsuit against her.”