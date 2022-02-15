Rec Links for Tuesday, February 15, 2022
These are the top five China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
In Australia, “No one is suggesting that Chinese interference does not happen or can be readily ignored,” writes James Laurenceson, the director of the Australia-China Relations Institute at the University of Technology Sydney. “The task at hand is accurately defining the problem, right-sizing its scale, and responding effectively to the risk.”
- The context: Australia media recently reported that “Chinese spies sought to fund candidates for Australia’s center-left Labor opposition party in an upcoming federal election but the plot was foiled by the national security agency,” per Reuters. See also a new Australian Strategic Policy Institute report with “a detailed analysis of how China has worked to build its political influence and build dependence through trade and economic ties with each Australian state and territory.”
“Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts to maintain good ties with China may have been undermined in the wake of serious attacks by militants on security posts in the southwestern province of Balochistan early in the month,” Nikkei Asia reports. The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a militant separatist group, attacked two posts belonging to the Frontier Corps, a paramilitary force, on February 2. The group said the attack was to “warn the Chinese to refrain from aiding Pakistan in looting Baloch resources and occupying our motherland, or else their interests will become our targets.”
There is “space” to work with China, International Labor Organization (ILO) director general candidate Kang Kyung-wha said, after the organization released a report that voiced “deep concern” over China’s “discriminatory” policies in Xinjiang, per Bloomberg.
The China vs. SpaceX saga continues: China said it was open to formal lines of communication with the United States over space safety, amid an ongoing row over two alleged near-collisions of Starlink satellites with China’s space station, Space News reports.
CATL “must enter the U.S. market,” said Zēng Yùqún 曾毓群, the CEO of the world’s leading maker of batteries for electric cars, at an investor communication meeting yesterday. A source quoted by China Business News also claimed that CATL is “considering the possibility of setting up factories in Mexico, Canada, and other places.”