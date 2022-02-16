02.16.22 A.M. other links

Junyi Yang
  • From AC to EV: One of China’s biggest air conditioner and white goods manufacturers, Midea 美的, is entering the electric vehicle industry with plans to invest 11 billion yuan ($1.73 billion) to build new plants in Anhui Province to make new energy vehicle components.
  • The real estate business is very far from dead: 171 companies listed on Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges have released their 2021 reports. The top performers:
    • Real estate conglomerate Greenland Holding (with operating income equivalent to $84.4 billion);
    • China Merchants Bank ($52.23 billion);
    • Poly Development, a real estate company that was spun out of the Chinese military ($44.95 billion).

What else you need to know

The BIGGER Picture

————————————————

Hong Kong vs. COVID

Hong Kong’s fifth COVID wave is threatening to overload the city’s emergency resources. But some worry that methods to temper the outbreak provide an opportunity for Beijing to increase its control over the city.

Suggested for you

china metaverse VR virtual reality companies
Business & Technology

The top 10 metaverse companies in China

Chang Che
Rice farmers fill up a drone in a rice field
Business & Technology

China is stepping up its agritech industry

Houston Scott
One man in red against blue background in first half and six people in blue against red background in second half

The metaverse social app that challenged WeChat

Chang Che
Shandong Sanyuan Biology location in Binzhou Industrial Park, Shandong Province

Genki Forest supplier goes public in Shenzhen at $2.8 billion valuation

Chang Che
L’Oréal’s “Ring of Confession” at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai on November 10, 2019.

Buoyed by Chinese consumers, L’Oréal defies earnings expectations

Houston Scott
Storefront of Yang Guo Fu

Spicy hotpot chain goes global and plans to IPO in Hong Kong

Chang Che