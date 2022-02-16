02.16.22 A.M. other links
- From AC to EV: One of China’s biggest air conditioner and white goods manufacturers, Midea 美的, is entering the electric vehicle industry with plans to invest 11 billion yuan ($1.73 billion) to build new plants in Anhui Province to make new energy vehicle components.
- The real estate business is very far from dead: 171 companies listed on Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges have released their 2021 reports. The top performers:
- Real estate conglomerate Greenland Holding (with operating income equivalent to $84.4 billion);
- China Merchants Bank ($52.23 billion);
- Poly Development, a real estate company that was spun out of the Chinese military ($44.95 billion).
What else you need to know
- Alibaba affiliate Ant Group has founded a Software-as-a-Service unit as a pivot away from its core consumer finance business that has increasingly brought trouble from regulators.
- Lithium from Everest? Chinese scientists are hailing a “breakthrough” discovery of lithium near the world’s tallest mountain.
The BIGGER Picture
Hong Kong vs. COVID
Hong Kong’s fifth COVID wave is threatening to overload the city’s emergency resources. But some worry that methods to temper the outbreak provide an opportunity for Beijing to increase its control over the city.