Rec Links for Wednesday, February 16, 2022
These are the top five China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
The World Bank is “funding a campaign of repression” against the Uyghurs, Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council details in a new report. According to the findings:
- The International Finance Corporation (IFC) currently has approximately $486 million in direct loans and equity investment in four companies operating in the Uyghur region: Chenguang Biotech, Camel, Century Sunshine, and Jointown Pharmaceutical.
- These companies are “active participants” in the P.R.C.’s campaign of repression against the Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang through “forced labor, forced displacement, cultural erasure, and environmental destruction.”
- The IFC continued to issue new financing to projects in 2020, without any direct oversight, after a monitoring trip to the region in 2019.
China is pouring money into the metaverse: China added 17 companies to its new organization designed to develop the metaverse. The nation’s tech giants, including Tencent, Baidu, and Alibaba, have also filed metaverse-related trademarks in recent months.
- Yesterday on SupChina: The top 10 metaverse companies in China.
China has “fallen far short” of its trade commitments, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said in a new report. The trade deal, formed under the former Trump administration, “did not meaningfully address the more fundamental concerns that the United States has with China’s state-led, non market policies and practices.”
- Last week on SupChina: China missed Trump trade deal targets, but what can Biden do?
Washington’s bungled China Initiative just keeps going, after the state Senate passed three Republican-backed bills designed to prevent Chinese spies from accessing University of Wisconsin campuses. A plethora of critics have claimed that the anti-espionage effort is racist and actively harms domestic innovation and competition.
- “We’re not doing this because we hate Chinese people,” said bill sponsor Republican senator Alberta Darling. “We’re doing this to take on the Chinese Liberation Army.”
Hong Kong internet providers blocked a rights website belonging to UK-based Hong Kong Watch, an organization that has been highly critical of Beijing’s national security crackdown. It isn’t the first: HKChronicles, the Transitional Justice Commission, and HK Charter 2021 have all been removed in recent months with a similar technique.