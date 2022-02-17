2.16.22 A.M. other links

  • American apparel brand Abercrombie & Fitch is closing its two-story flagship store in Shanghai. Sina Business concludes that “the American fast fashion style seems to have become a thing of the past in the Chinese market,” citing the failure of “similar style brands such as Forever 21 and GAP.”
  • Mobile phone shipments in China decreased 17.7% year on year in January, down to 33 million units, according to official data. 5G mobile phone shipments totalled 26.322 million units, down 3.5% year-on-year.
  • Hurwa, a startup making medical robots used in surgeries, is seeking to raise $50 million to $80 million in a pre-IPO private funding round, and is considering a listing in Hong Kong that could raise about $200 million. The company is valued at 8 to 10 billion yuan ($1.3 to $1.58 billion).
  • Global payments using the Chinese yuan jumped to a record 3.2% of market share this year, and Russian gas producer, Gazprom Neft, has decided to accept yuan rather than dollars for fueling Russian airplanes at China’s airports.

