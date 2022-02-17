Chinese diplomats stay in Kyiv as crisis smolders — China-Russia weekly update

Foreign Affairs

Beijing is expressing some interest in deescalation and diplomacy as Russian troops near the Ukrainian border continue to worry the world.

Joe Webster
Russia Defense Ministry Tank
Image grab from footage released by Russian Defense Ministry on February 15, 2022 shows units of the Southern Military District in an undisclosed location after completing drills at the Ukraine border. EYEPRESS via Reuters

The Ukraine crisis continues to occupy Chinese foreign policy energy:

  • Xí Jìnpíng 习近平, in a February 16 phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, called for a “political settlement” and the “full use of multilateral platforms.” In its readout of the call, the Élysée noted, “The French President recalled the importance of respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
  • The P.R.C. readout didn’t discuss Ukrainian sovereignty and simply mentioned that “Macron presented his view on the current situation in Ukraine.”

The Party newspaper People’s Daily seems concerned about a conflict’s implications. In one English-language article, it wrote, “The escalation of Russia-Ukraine tensions stoked by the U.S. has raised concerns about potential supply chain disruptions ranging from essential raw materials for semiconductors such as neon, to agricultural products including corn and wheat.” The People’s Daily also published a Chinese-language article titled “Ukraine’s president says he hasn’t seen Russia withdraw” that was markedly sympathetic to the Ukrainian position, even as it blamed the U.S. and Western media for “hyping” the situation.

Chinese diplomats are staying put in Ukraine, for now, despite widespread fears of a Russian invasion.

We’ll learn more about Putin’s plans soon. The Russian-Belarus military exercises are supposed to end on February 20, and Putin will probably either escalate or withdraw forces within the next two weeks.

Natural gas in Central Asia

Turning away from Ukraine, there have been important developments in Central Asia that may influence Sino-Russian energy ties:

Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, the current Turkmen strongman, is elevating his 40-year-old son, Serdar, to the presidency.

There are three major unknowns surrounding Turkmenistan.

  • Did the Turkmenistan succession influence recent Sino-Russian natural gas negotiations?
  • Will Serdar prove to be a more competent leader than his father? Will Turkmenistan be able to produce and export more natural gas — particularly to China?
  • If Serdar can transform Turkmenistan into a natural gas export juggernaut, the implications for Sino-Russia relations will be significant.

Finally, in Uzbekistan: The U.S. Geological Survey is partnering with the Uzbek Committee for Geology to survey the country’s mineral resources potential, particularly shale oil and shale gas.

  • The two sides “announced the plans to visit by U.S. experts from April to June 2022 as part of previously reached agreements.”
  • If Uzbekistan has significant, economically recoverable reserves, then the region — and Sino-Russian relations — could change substantially.

While Central Asian crude oil export potential is limited, the region may be on the cusp of becoming a much more important natural gas exporter.

Joe Webster edits the China-Russia Report, an independent, nonpartisan newsletter covering political, economic, and security affairs within and between China and Russia. Read more

Suggested for you

Red Huawei logo in center with two red construction workers in yellow hard hats on either side
Foreign Affairs

South Africa sues Huawei for employing too many foreign nationals

Eric Olander
Pfizer Paxlovid COVID pill box
Science & Health

China clears Pfizer’s COVID pill

Nadya Yeh
Russian President Vladimir Putin and General Secretary Xí Jìnpíng 习近平 meet in Beijing on February 4, 2022.

The results of the Xi-Putin Olympic lovefest — China-Russia weekly update

Joe Webster
xi jinping and vladimir putin

The ‘Winter Olympics Pact’ between Moscow and Beijing

Joe Webster
russian tanks near border of ukraine

Beijing throws weight behind Moscow: China-Russia weekly update

Joe Webster
China Russia Olympics military

Beijing denies that Xi asked Putin to delay Ukraine invasion

Lucas Niewenhuis