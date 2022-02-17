Editor’s Note for Thursday, February 17, 2022
A note for Access newsletter readers from Jeremy Goldkorn. Today: our China-Russia weekly update, Chinese Olympic broadcasts skate around the Russian doping scandal, Starbucks raises prices in China, and why Eileen Gu matters.
Mea culpa maxima, dear reader! A subscriber pointed out that yesterday I repeated a recent error, giving the wrong tone mark for the real name of popular pro-establishment blogger Chairman Rabbit:
His name is Rén Yì 任意, surname second tone, not fourth tone Rèn. His Party elder grandfather is Rén Zhòngyí 任仲夷.
Eileen Gu update: In a matter of hours (8:30 p.m. EST), Gu will compete in the finals of the freeski halfpipe, her strongest event. She won a gold in big air last week and a silver in slopestyle on Tuesday.
Today we also published an essay by Helen Li who was an Eileen Gu fan several years ago, and who watched the skier’s rise to fame with anxiety.
Our word of the day is Kyiv (基辅 jīfǔ).
—Jeremy Goldkorn, Editor-in-Chief