Links for Thursday, February 17, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- Mobile phone shipments in China decreased 17.7% year on year in January, down to 33 million units, according to official data. 5G mobile phone shipments totaled 26.322 million units, down 3.5% year-on-year.
- Hurwa, a startup making medical robots used in surgeries, is seeking to raise $50 million to $80 million in a pre-IPO private funding round, and is considering a listing in Hong Kong that could raise about $200 million. The company is valued at 8 billion to 10 billion yuan ($1.3 billion to $1.58 billion).
- Global payments using the Chinese yuan jumped to a record 3.2% of market share this year, and Russian gas producer Gazprom Neft has decided to accept yuan rather than dollars for fueling Russian airplanes at China’s airports.
Click here to subscribe to SupChina A.M., which goes out at the end of every business day in China (coffee time in New York).
Additional business and technology links:
Legoland joins Beijing’s theme parks
Legoland set to compete in Beijing’s theme park market / Sixth Tone
“As Lego moves closer to assembling its building blocks for a new theme park in Beijing, industry analysts forecast fierce competition between domestic and international players in an already crowded market.”
China’s reliance on the dollar grows increasingly risky
China’s dangerous dollar addiction should worry Asia / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Andrew Hunt and Ben Ashby write: “As the needs of China’s economy diverge from U.S. monetary policy, its dollar dependence is looking increasingly dangerous, increasing the risk of a wild ride in the Year of the Tiger.”
China-U.S. monetary policy divergence aids yuan stability – ex-regulator / Reuters
Startup cash, but not jobs, for recent grads
Chinese graduates opt for gig work as job outlook worsens / Bloomberg (paywall)
“An increasing number of university students in China are undertaking more flexible and non-standard forms of work after graduation, underscoring the difficulty in securing jobs as the economy slows.”
In China’s Zhejiang, college grads showered with loans to start businesses / Reuters
“Enterprising Chinese college graduates will be able to borrow up to half a million yuan ($78,900) in the wealthy province of Zhejiang to start a business, and if it goes belly-up, the government will help pay at least 80% of the loan.”
More on Guo Wengui’s bankruptcy
Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court / Reuters
Chinese exile Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy after yacht dispute / SCMP (paywall)
Crippled by COVID, Hong Kong shopping rates dip
Hong Kong group says retail traffic has dropped 40% from Dec / Reuters
“The Hong Kong Retail Management Association said on Thursday retail traffic in the global financial hub has dropped 40% from December as a surge in coronavirus cases and tighter restrictions batter the sector.”
Property developers called to assist in Hong Kong’s COVID crisis
Hong Kong asks property tycoons to help house COVID patients / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam asked major property developers to find 10,000 hotel rooms for isolating people who test positive for COVID-19 as the city’s biggest outbreak yet challenges its zero-tolerance approach to the virus.”
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Are the Games just greenwashing?
China says the Winter Olympics are carbon neutral. They aren’t / Bloomberg (paywall)
“The Beijing Winter Olympics’ claim to ‘carbon neutrality’ is based on junk offsets that do little or nothing to counteract the emissions of the games, making the assertion little more than marketing.”
China puts coal plants at full capacity, even as it touts hosting a ‘green’ Olympics / NPR
Hong Kong mulls citywide COVID testing
Hong Kong considers citywide testing as Omicron overwhelms defenses / WSJ (paywall)
“Officials are considering citywide coronavirus testing in Hong Kong, adopting a strategy used in mainland China after Beijing demanded more be done to control an Omicron surge that has quickly overrun the city’s health system.”
Hong Kong considers mass testing as COVID fight intensifies / Reuters
Sluggish routines are putting Chinese kids at risk of heart disease
Chinese children at risk of heart disease, study warns / Sixth Tone
A lack of physical exercise and unhealthy diets during younger years could elevate the risk of China’s youth developing cardiovascular diseases in the future, according to a new report from the Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Asia.
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
Olympics officials finally address the big questions, NBC still tight-lipped
Beijing Olympics get political with Taiwan, Uyghur questions / AP
At long last, Olympics officials address the most pressing — and controversial — questions about Xinjiang, Taiwan, and Peng Shuai.
China’s politics — not sports — spill out during heated Olympic news conference / NPR
NBC is nearly mum on China abuses in its wall-to-wall Olympics coverage / Washington Post (paywall)
“NBC, which has billions of dollars invested in the Olympics, has barely mentioned Chinese human-rights abuses in its sports coverage.”
U.S. Republicans are hopping on anti-China rhetoric…
A heartland GOP primary battle goes all-in on bashing China / Politico
“Anti-China messages have resonated with an electorate sensitized to the debate over the origins of COVID-19, the impact of industrial outsourcing to China and increasing military tensions in the Taiwan Strait.”
… and partisan politics are locking down U.S. tariffs
Trump’s trade war with China failed. Why didn’t U.S. companies push back more? / Washington Post (paywall)
“Research suggests partisan views — not the added costs of U.S. tariffs — shaped how firms responded.”
China rejects U.S. trade complaint, criticizes Washington / AP
Xi’s China isn’t very LGBTQ friendly
Being gay in China has gotten harder under Xi Jinping / Bloomberg (paywall)
“A more assertive, self-reliant China has resulted in a subtle but constant narrowing of gay spaces.”
Taiwan drafts new chip law, aimed at China
Taiwan, with eye on China, to boost protection for its semiconductor secrets / Reuters
“Taiwan’s government proposed on Thursday a new law to prevent China from stealing its chip technology, amid rising concern in Taipei that Beijing is stepping up its economic espionage.”
Taiwan takes aim at China with draft laws on chip sector espionage / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Taiwan to slap 12-year jail terms on ‘economic spies’ leaking hi-tech know-how to mainland China / SCMP (paywall)
Military drills in the Pearl River
Guangdong holds live-fire drill in archipelago amid crackdowns on trafficking and COVID-19 / SCMP (paywall)
“The southern Chinese province of Guangdong has staged a live-fire drill in waters off the Pearl River Estuary, according to the maritime authority.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
Chinese people are more and more reluctant to get married
Marriages fall in latest blow to Beijing’s push for couples to have more children / SCMP (paywall)
“Fewer Chinese people got married last year, and those that did postponed the age at which they tied the knot, further adding to the population crisis stemming from a plunging birth rate.”
Visitors hunt for good eats in the Games bubble
In the Olympic bubble, a small taste of the food finds of China / NYT (paywall)
“Most of Beijing was off limits because of the pandemic. But international visitors celebrated food discoveries and swapped restaurant tips on social media and a Google doc.”
A beloved bookstore struggles to stay afloat
The wild life and slow death of a Beijing bookstore / Sixth Tone
Wild Grass, an independent bookstore built by a migrant high-school dropout, won over broke students and local academics at Peking University. But the COVID pandemic and commercial chains are threatening its existence.