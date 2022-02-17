Rec Links for Thursday, February 17, 2022
These are the top five China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
People are still seething over the chained mother in Xuzhou, as the viral case threatens to overshadow the celebratory atmosphere Beijing has tried to cultivate during the Winter Olympics.
- Jiangsu authorities will “find the truth” behind the chained mother, in a bid to ease public anger over a culture of neglect. Doubts around the official identification of a woman have circulated online, prompting calls for further investigation.
- Two women who applied for a divorce in Feng County, the mother’s hometown, were turned away by authorities in recent years, despite claiming that they were trafficked and forced to marry. Media reports have also shown a recent string of suspected suicides after a number of women’s bodies were pulled from the town river.
- A revision of a women’s protection law has received more than 420,000 comments while it was available for public review from December to January, over 100 times more than the number of comments for a company law over the same period, Sixth Tone reports.
See SupChina’s update on the story yesterday: More questions than answers two weeks after uproar over chained mother in Xuzhou.
From Xinjiang’s network of detention centers to the suppression of tradition, writers report for the New Statesman on China’s campaign against the Uyghurs, “and what will be lost if it succeeds.”
China clarified its announcement on abortions, saying an earlier statement to “intervene” was intended to help teenagers avoid the risks and challenges associated with unplanned pregnancies. This follows a recent series of moves by authorities that have triggered speculation over the nation’s abortion policies, and whether they are aimed at boosting the country’s slowing birth rates.
China is “seriously concerned” about India’s raid on Huawei, commerce ministry spokesperson Gāo Fēng 高峰 said at a news conference in Beijing. India recently banned 54 mobile apps, most of which were Chinese, indicating a tougher stance toward Chinese companies as tensions between the two nations grow over the disputed border in the Himalayas.
American apparel brand Abercrombie & Fitch is closing its two-story flagship store in Shanghai. Sina Business concludes that “the American fast fashion style seems to have become a thing of the past in the Chinese market,” citing the failure of “similar style brands such as Forever 21 and GAP.”