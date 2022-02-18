02.18.22 A.M. other links
- January saw eye-popping numbers for SF Express, a courier and freight company, which said that its supply chain and international business revenue was 7.8 billion yuan ($1.24 billion), a year-on-year increase of 522.66%.
- Tencent senior executives’ average income is $80.12 million per year, the highest in the country, according to reports circulating on Chinese media. Ranking second and third are electric car startup star Xpeng ($69.54 million) and Alibaba ($47.57 million).
What else you need to know
- Meituan and other tech stocks plummeted today as China’s state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), issued guidelines to promote a faster recovery from the pandemic in the services sector, including rules to reduce platform service fees for catering businesses.
- China unveiled a sweeping plan to build regional data center clusters that will draw in hundreds of billions of yuan in annual investment. The move is part of a broad push to pivot state energies from infrastructure to new economic drivers like the “industrial internet.”
The BIGGER Picture
Chinese diplomats stay in Kyiv as crisis smolders
Beijing is expressing some interest in deescalation and diplomacy as Russian troops near the Ukrainian border continue to worry the world.