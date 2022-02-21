02.21.22 A.M. other links
- General Motors is struggling in China: The U.S. auto giant’s SAIC-GM joint venture released data showing sales in January of 110,000 units, down more than 1 year-on-year, in its tenth consecutive month of decline. In 2021, SAIC-GM’s sales volume was just over 1.3 million units, a year-on-year decrease of more than 9%, taking the total back down to a level last seen in 2012.
- Banks MUST handle cash, demanded China’s central bank in a new rule that says all banks and credit cooperatives with physical outlets must handle yuan cash deposit and withdrawal business. This comes as companies and consumers increasingly rely on digital payments and the central bank itself is pushing the roll out of the digital yuan.
- 16,000 metaverse-related trademark applications have been received by China’s National Intellectual Property Administration. Just last week, the number we reported was that only 1,500 companies had applied for metaverse trademarks.
What else you need to know
- New home prices in Chinese cities rose for the first time since September on a monthly basis, according to official data for January. Reuters attributed the rise to “efforts to soften the blow from tough regulatory curbs on property” and positive buyer sentiment.
- Beijing regulators warned of the risks involved in investing in the metaverse, citing scams and illegal fundraising schemes and fake projects that exploit the tech buzzword in its nomenclature.
The BIGGER Picture
The Beijing 2022 Olympics are over
China’s nine gold medals are its most ever at a Winter Olympics. But beyond the sporting accomplishments, the legacy of these Games isn’t clear.