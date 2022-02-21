Links for Monday, February 21, 2022
Notable China news from around the world
BUSINESS NEWS FROM SUPCHINA A.M.:
- General Motors is struggling in China: The U.S. auto giant’s SAIC-GM joint venture released data showing sales in January of 110,000 units, down more than 15% year-on-year, in its tenth consecutive month of decline. In 2021, SAIC-GM’s sales volume was just over 1.3 million units, a year-on-year decrease of more than 9%, taking the total back down to a level last seen in 2012.
- Banks MUST handle cash, demanded China’s central bank in a new rule that says all banks and credit cooperatives with physical outlets must handle yuan cash deposit and withdrawal business. This comes as companies and consumers increasingly rely on digital payments and the central bank itself is pushing the rollout of the digital yuan.
- New home prices in Chinese cities rose for the first time since September on a monthly basis, according to official data for January. Reuters attributed the rise to “efforts to soften the blow from tough regulatory curbs on property” and positive buyer sentiment.
- About 16,000 metaverse-related trademark applications have been received by China’s National Intellectual Property Administration. Just last week, the number we reported was that only 1,500 companies had applied for metaverse trademarks.
Additional business and technology links:
U.S. arms dealers sanctioned again by Beijing over Taiwan deals
Beijing sanctions Lockheed, Raytheon again over Taiwan arms sales / Reuters
“China has placed Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies under sanctions over arms sales to Taiwan, the government said on Monday, at least the third time it has announced punishments against the U.S. companies.”
China sanctions Raytheon, Lockheed over Taiwan deal / AP
Beijing to impose sanctions on U.S. defense firms Lockheed and Raytheon over arms sales to Taiwan / SCMP (paywall)
More on Meituan’s stock fall after increased regulations
New regulation in China to hit food delivery giants’ profit model / TechCrunch
Chinese authorities announced new guidelines that require food-delivery platforms to cut service fees for restaurants to lower operating costs, sending Meituan’s stock down more than 15% and Alibaba’s down 4% on Friday.
Meituan’s shares plunge 15% after China orders platform to cut fees / TechNode
Meituan shows China tech isn’t delivering yet / WSJ (paywall)
China orders cuts for food-delivery fees, sparking tech selloff / WSJ (paywall)
Chinese tech group Meituan sheds $26bn after latest regulatory setback / FT (paywall)
New Chinese regulatory push sends Meituan, tech stocks tumbling / Reuters
Meituan, Ele.me, other on-demand delivery providers face dim prospects amid Beijing’s scrutiny, analysts say / SCMP (paywall)
China issues warning over Abbott baby formula products
China warns consumers not to use certain Abbott formula products / Reuters
“China Customs has warned consumers from buying and eating some infant and baby products of Abbott Laboratories, according to said in a post issued on Sunday on its website.”
Weibo responds to staff layoffs
Weibo says staff layoffs are part of organizational adjustment / TechNode
“China’s Twitter-like service Weibo responded to rumors of large-scale staff layoffs at the company, stating that they were part of a business adjustment, as reported by Times Finance.”
More on Tencent and tech crackdowns
Tencent leads China tech selloff amid fears of further crackdown / Bloomberg (paywall)
“Tencent shares sank 5.2% on Monday, pummeled by speculation about an unspecified, impending crackdown on China’s largest social media and gaming firm that company spokesman Zhang Jun later denied.”
Tencent quashes talk of new crackdown as tech wipeout deepens / Bloomberg (paywall)
Difficulties for China’s ecommerce sites in the U.S.
Alibaba, Tencent ecommerce sites tagged by U.S. for counterfeit sales / WSJ (paywall)
“E-commerce sites operated by China’s Tencent and Alibaba were included on the U.S. government’s latest ‘notorious markets’ list of entities that allegedly sell or facilitate the sale of counterfeit goods.”
Companies forced to pick sides
For companies, winning in China now means losing somewhere else / NYT (paywall)
“The debacle over Olympic sponsorship shows how the U.S.-China relationship has turned into a minefield for companies trying to do business in both countries.”
NBC’s Olympic investment sours as U.S. viewership wanes
Once savvy, NBC’s Olympics deal is shakier after Beijing / AP
“Viewers stayed away in alarming numbers, and NBC has to wonder whether it was extraordinarily bad luck or if the brand of a once-unifying event for tens of millions of people is permanently tainted.”
In-depth analysis of Cedar Holdings Group
How a fortune 500 company built a commodity colossus on a shell game / Caixin (paywall)
Steelmaking input purchases to be consolidated in a single state-backed platform
China plans state-backed platform to buy iron ore, sources say / Bloomberg (paywall)
In a bid to control soaring iron prices, Beijing plans to push all purchases of the steelmaking material onto a single state-backed platform.
China opening new coal mines
China signals coal reliance to continue with three new mines / Bloomberg (paywall)
The National Development and Reform Commission approved three different billion-dollar coal mine projects on Monday, two in Shaanxi and another in Inner Mongolia, totaling an investment of 24.1 billion yuan ($3.8 billion) and able to produce 19 million tons of coal a year.
Development for China’s 5G
China’s fourth state 5G carrier to open cellphone number registration in May / TechNode
“China Broadcasting Network (CBN), a new state-backed 5G operator, announced on Feb. 17 that it will start operating a new line of mobile network services from mid-May.”
The economic damage of India-China political disputes
Think U.S.-China tensions are bad for business? Try China-India / WSJ (paywall)
More on EU accusations against China’s power grab
EU accuses China of ‘power grab’ over smartphone technology licensing / FT (paywall)
“The EU is taking China to the World Trade Organization for alleged patent infringements that are costing companies billions of euros, as part of what officials in Brussels claim is a ‘power grab’ by Beijing to set smartphone technology licensing rates.”
EU launches WTO dispute against China over telecom patents / Reuters
Volkswagen and Huawei close in on deal
Volkswagen in talks to buy Huawei’s autonomous driving unit: Report / TechCrunch
Fake job leads to real kidnapping for Chinese man
‘Blood slave’ in Cambodia tricked by false job ad throws spotlight on recruitment platforms in China / Caixin (paywall)
“The story of a Chinese man lured by a fake job ad, kidnapped and forced to work as a ‘blood slave’ in Cambodia has put the spotlight on the obligations of job recruitment platforms such as 58.com.”
Telecom giant leader under investigation
China’s anti-graft agency probes former telecom and bank exec / Caixin (paywall)
“Li Guohua, a former general manager of China United Network Communications Group Co. Ltd. (China Unicom), one of the country’s three biggest state telecom carriers, has been put under investigation by the country’s top anti-graft agency.”
Developments on battery charge for heavy vehicles
Battery swapping boosts appeal for new-energy heavy trucks / Caixin (paywall)
“All but 20 of the 2,283 new-energy heavy vehicles sold in January were equipped with a power replenishing system capable of replacing the exhausted battery with a fully charged one in just a few minutes,” in a sign Chinese fleet operators are embracing the technology to expand the limits of electric vehicles and reduce operating costs.
SCIENCE, HEALTH, AND ENVIRONMENT:
Amid outbreak, Hongkongers illegally flee to China
Thousands fleeing to mainland China as Hong Kong outbreak widens / Bloomberg (paywall)
Illegal border crossings push Hong Kong COVID outbreak into China / FT (paywall)
More on Hong Kong’s battle with COVID
Omicron surge exposes tension at heart of Hong Kong’s virus strategy / FT (paywall)
Hong Kong reports more than 6,000 new cases in virus surge / AP
How Omicron and politics punctured Hong Kong / WSJ (paywall)
Hong Kong’s ‘zero-COVID’ success now worsens strains of Omicron spike / Reuters
Beijing grows frustrated at Hong Kong’s handling of pandemic / FT (paywall)
Primrose Riordan writes: “Without the pressures of being surveilled by the disciplinary bodies Chinese officials are subject to, analysts say Hong Kong officials may now face less accountability mechanisms than those experienced by their mainland counterparts.”
Earlier on SupChina: Hong Kong vs. COVID.
Can a fish farmer preserve the Chinese sturgeon?
The Chinese sturgeon’s broke, embattled guardian / Sixth Tone
One of the largest populations of Chinese sturgeons, a species highly endangered due to human activity and pollution, now lives in the ponds maintained by Mei Xinhua, a police officer turned fish farmer.
A high-speed Olympics train
China’s fastest Olympics entrant? Climb aboard. / NYT (paywall)
“A journey by high-speed train offers a window on the nation’s future, as well as some of the past it would like to leave behind.”
COVID immunization in China
These vaccines have been embraced by the world. Why not in China? / NYT (paywall)
“Beijing once said it had two mRNA shots within reach and ready for approval — one homemade and one produced by a foreign company. Today, neither is available.”
China allows COVID boosters of different technologies than primary shots / Reuters
“China is giving COVID-19 booster vaccines using technologies different from the initial injections, in an effort to improve immunization strategies amid concerns that its most-used jabs appeared to be weaker against variants such as Omicron.”
Last week on SupChina: China clears Pfizer’s COVID pill.
Beijing boosts fertility services to counter dismal birth rates
To support births, Chinese capital Beijing adds fertility services to insurance coverage / Reuters
“Beijing will include more than a dozen fertility services in a government-backed medical insurance scheme for the Chinese capital, state media reported on Monday, supporting those seeking to have babies with China’s birth rate at a record low.”
Climate change is changing China’s assortment of butterflies
The butterfly effect: Tropical butterflies spread as monarchs dwindle in East Asia / Radio Free Asia
“Sparked by global warming and other forms of climate change, tropical butterflies are starting to arrive in Hong Kong and Taiwan in greater numbers, while temperate-zone species like the monarch appear to be dwindling in the region, conservationists told RFA.”
POLITICS AND FOREIGN AFFAIRS:
IOC president rebukes Chinese official’s comments on Taiwan
Thomas Bach, the IOC president, rebukes a Chinese official over political comments. / NYT (paywall)
Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, issued a rare rebuke on Friday after Chinese Olympic spokeswoman Yán Jiāróng 严家蓉 said “Taiwan is an indivisible part of China.”
- “We were in touch with BOCOG immediately after this press conference,” Bach said, using the acronym for the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games, “and both organizations, BOCOG and the I.O.C., have restated the unequivocal commitment to remain politically neutral as it is required by the Olympic charter.”
Olympic Committee rebukes China over political comments, in rare move / WSJ (paywall)
Taipei criticizes Beijing over Games politics, U.S. and France show diplomatic support
Taiwan rebukes China for using Games to push ‘political propaganda’ / Reuters
Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit / AP
U.S. former top diplomat Pompeo, sanctioned by China, to visit Taiwan / Reuters
France slams China’s attempts to ‘break the status quo’ on Taiwan / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Wang Yi says UN rights chief can visit Xinjiang
China’s foreign minister says UN human rights chief can visit Xinjiang / Reuters
“UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet can visit Xinjiang, China’s Foreign Minister Wáng Yì 王毅 said on Saturday, but China does not welcome any investigation based on the presumption of guilt.”
Hong Kong delays election over COVID outbreak
Hong Kong delays an election as leaders ‘focus on the epidemic.’ / NYT (paywall)
Carrie Lam 林鄭月娥 Lín Zhèng Yuè’é, “the chief executive, said the vote would be postponed until May 8.”
Hong Kong’s future unclear as leadership election, lacking front-runner, is delayed by COVID / Reuters
Beijing’s ballooning Games budget
One of the hardest feats at the Winter Olympics is calculating the bill / WSJ (paywall)
Though China claims to have stayed true to its $3 billion budget for the Beijing Games, the Wall Street Journal estimates that China spent at least $16 billion, including “more than $800 million in cost overruns on Olympic facilities and more than $13 billion in indirect costs.”
The Winter Olympics close out with record golds for China, and a lot of politics
Beijing Winter Olympics end with record gold haul for China / Bloomberg (paywall)
Beijing’s Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment / AP
With Olympics closing ceremony, China celebrates a joyless triumph / NYT (paywall)
Xi counts some diplomatic wins after polarizing Winter Olympics / Bloomberg (paywall)
Beijing Winter Olympics end with parade of national flags and burst of fireworks / WSJ (paywall)
Beijing Winter Olympics close after fortnight of competition and controversy / FT (paywall)
Games end as Bach hails triumph over politics / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
Human rights? China won that Winter Olympics battle. Almost. / AP
Olympics head to closing ceremonies without breaking China’s carefully enforced script / Washington Post (paywall)
China edits Olympic image
Bots and fake accounts push China’s vision of Winter Olympic wonderland / NYT (paywall)
“The country’s propagandists have used a variety of tools online to promote a vision of the Games that is free of rancor or controversy.”
China hits out at “trade protectionism” in USTR report
China opposes trade assessment report by USTR / Reuters
Europe eyes African telecoms to counter China
EU spurs African telecom development to win back clout from China / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
China sells fighter jets to Pakistan, with an eye on India
China moves to counter India with arms sales to Pakistan / FT (paywall)
China plans to crack down on human trafficking following chained mother scandal
Political advisor to propose measures to fight human trafficking at ‘two sessions’ / Caixin (paywall)
In China, buying trafficked women and children gets less jail time than buying illegal plants or animals / SCMP (paywall)
Buying illegal plants could land someone a jail sentence for up to seven years; buying endangered animals could result in life imprisonment or death; buying a trafficked woman or child, however, has a maximum jail term of three years.
Earlier on SupChina: More questions than answers two weeks after uproar over chained mother in Xuzhou.
A look at U.S.-China relations, 50 years after Nixon
50 years since Nixon’s China visit / Nikkei Asia (paywall)
50 years after Nixon visit, US-China ties as fraught as ever / AP
U.S. should learn from Richard Nixon’s visit to China, says Beijing / SCMP (paywall)
China was a brutal communist menace. In 1972, Richard Nixon visited, anyway. / Washington Post (paywall)
China should remember lessons of Nixon visit / Bloomberg (paywall)
Minxin Pei writes: “The country was arguably the biggest winner from rapprochement with the U.S. a half-century ago. But it’s in danger of forgetting what made that victory possible.”
This is the Russia-China friendship that Nixon feared / NYT (paywall)
Farah Stockman writes: A recent joint statement from Russia and China “reads like a manifesto calling for the United States to recognize that it is no longer the boss of the world.”
SOCIETY AND CULTURE:
More concern over student surveillance at Chinese schools
Chinese school faces backlash over use of facial recognition scanners / Sixth Tone
“A parent has accused the middle school of endangering students’ privacy by forcing them to make purchases using a facial recognition scanner, sparking renewed debate about China’s growing use of the technology.”
Did skiing originate in China?
Some believe China was the birthplace of skiing. / NYT (paywall)
Some Chinese historians believe skiing originated in a mountain community in what is now northwest China, citing cave paintings in the lowlands of the Altai Mountains that depict hunters on skis over 10,000 years ago.
Transforming a ski jump into a giant water slide
China plans to turn Olympic ski jump into a giant water slide / Bloomberg (paywall)
The Shougang Big Air ski jump, built on the site of a decommissioned steel mill, will be used to train the next generation of Winter Olympic athletes during the winter months. But in the summer, China may turn it into a very large water slide or a giant hill for grass sledding.
Chinese women are owning their bodies through boxing
Why Chinese women are stepping into the boxing ring / Sixth Tone
“The rise of the sport over the past decade reflects both broader global trends and how Chinese women are reshaping beauty norms.”
Photos from the Winter Games
Moments from the Beijing Winter Games, frame by frame / NYT (paywall)
I captured the Olympics with my Polaroid. Until the camera froze. / NYT (paywall)