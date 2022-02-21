Rec Links for Monday, February 21, 2022
These are the top five China stories from other news sources worth your time today:
China is walking a thin line in the Ukraine crisis after Chinese authorities gave more explicit warnings against a Russian invasion of Ukraine in recent days. Despite a series of moves to strengthen ties between China and Russia, the shift in tone indicates Beijing’s desire to avoid worsening its already hostile relationship with the United States, the Wall Street Journal reports.
China has remained tight-lipped over a big laser, after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison accused a Chinese naval vessel of “an act of intimidation” for pointing a military-grade laser at an Australian surveillance aircraft. The move comes amid fraying ties between Australia and China in recent years over issues from investment to alleged foreign interference in Australia’s politics.
Is there light at the end of China’s COVID-zero tunnel? Wú Zūnyǒu 吳尊友, the chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, seems to think so, after he said he was cautiously optimistic that the pandemic will end this year.
- According to Wu, Chinese health officials are developing an approach that is “neither the current ‘zero cases’ policy nor laissez-faire” to put “people first and life first.”
The U.S. Justice Department is set to slightly adjust the China Initiative, the Trump-era national security campaign that many critics have alleged unfairly targets Asian academics, stifled scientific research, and contributed to rising anti-Asian sentiment. According to the New York Times, an official “is expected to say that the Justice Department will treat some grant fraud cases as civil matters going forward, reserving criminal prosecution for the most egregious instances of deception,” among other changes.
Beijing regulators warned of the risks involved in investing in the metaverse, citing scams, illegal fundraising schemes, and fake projects that exploit the tech buzzword in its nomenclature.
